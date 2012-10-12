版本:
TEXT-S&P rates Clear Channel Communications notes

Overview
     -- Clear Channel Communications Inc., a subsidiary of CC Media Holdings 
Inc., has announced plans to issue $2 billion of priority guarantee notes due 
2019 in exchange for $2 billion of its bank debt due in 2014 and 2016.
     -- We are assigning the priority guarantee notes our 'CCC+' issue-level 
rating with a recovery rating of '4'.
     -- We are affirming our 'CCC+' corporate credit rating on ultimate parent 
company CC Media Holdings and its operating subsidiary, Clear Channel 
Communications.
     -- The negative outlook reflects CC Media's high debt leverage and low 
interest coverage metrics, which we believe will have to dramatically improve 
for the company to have flexibility to meet 2016 debt maturities.

Rating Action
On Oct. 12, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned Clear Channel 
Communications Inc.'s proposed $2 billion priority guarantee notes due 2019 an 
issue-level rating of 'CCC+' (the same level as the 'CCC+' corporate credit 
rating on the parent company) and a recovery rating of '4', indicating our 
expectation for average (30% to 50%) recovery in the event of a payment 
default.

In addition, we are affirming our 'CCC+' corporate credit rating on both the 
holding company, CC Media Holdings Inc., and operating subsidiary Clear 
Channel, which we view on a consolidated basis. The rating outlook is negative.

Rationale
Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' rating on San Antonio, Texas-based CC 
Media Holdings Inc. reflects the company's steep debt leverage and significant 
2016 debt maturities. The proposed transaction extends about $2 billion of 
debt from 2014 and 2016 to 2019 and reduces 2016 maturities from $12 billion 
to a little over $10 billion. However, the interest rate on the new debt is 
about 5% higher than the existing term loan B debt. As a result, we expect 
that EBITDA coverage of interest will be very thin at about 1.2x and that 
discretionary cash flow will be only modestly positive in 2013, hindering the 
company's ability to repay debt and afford additional refinancing transactions 
with similar interest rate increases. The transaction increases the company's 
flexibility to repay 2014 maturities (currently $1.5 billion), which 
previously could only be repaid on a pro rata basis, and now permits the 
company to exchange and extend $3 billion of additional loans. We still view a 
significant increase in the average cost of debt or deterioration in operating 
performance for either cyclical, structural, or competitive reasons, as major 
risks as the company proceeds with a strategy to deal with its 2016 maturities.

We view CC Media's financial risk profile as "highly leveraged" (based on our 
criteria), given its significant refinancing risk, narrow EBITDA coverage of 
interest expense, and minimal discretionary cash flow compared with its debt 
burden. CC Media has a "fair" business risk profile, because of its position 
as the largest global outdoor advertising company and largest U.S. radio 
station operator.

CC Media is the largest U.S. radio broadcaster, with over 55% of its stations 
located in the top 100 markets. It has the No. 1 or No. 2 audience position in 
the top 10 markets, which positions stations for better ad pricing, and its 
size and scale confer significant cost efficiencies. Ad rates in the radio 
industry dropped sharply during the 2008-2009 recession, and while CC Media 
and competitors have experienced some ad rate growth over the past few years, 
we suspect ad rates remain well below prerecession levels.

CC Media's more stable global outdoor business has good geographic diversity, 
with a presence in over 40 countries. We see moderate longer-term growth 
prospects in the outdoor segment, which is under significantly less structural 
pressure than certain other local media, such as newspapers and directories. 
The outdoor segment benefits from the increasing deployment of digital 
billboards and the ongoing slow recovery in ad rates and occupancy. Radio, 
however, is subject to lower revenue visibility, in our opinion. We believe 
that radio operators will have to meaningfully enhance their online and mobile 
efforts to avoid revenue erosion. CC Media's established local and national 
market reach work to its advantage in this endeavor.

Under our base-case scenario, for the second half of 2012, we expect revenue 
and EBITDA to grow at low-single-digit and mid-to high-single-digit percentage 
rates, respectively, because of modest growth in media and entertainment (i.e. 
radio) and outdoor advertising revenue. We believe international outdoor 
revenue will continue declining in the second half of this year on 
macroeconomic weakness, notably in Europe, and unfavorable foreign exchange 
rate movements. The media and entertainment segment should benefit from 
political spending and lower music license fees in the second half of 2012. 
Our outlook could improve or worsen based on the global economy and 
advertising demand. For 2013, we expect both revenue and EBITDA to grow at a 
low-single-digit percentage rate, assuming all of the growth will come from 
the outdoor segment. Expanded digital capacity, largely in the outdoor 
segment, should contribute to growth, although an increase in inventory could 
put pressure on advertising rates over the intermediate term. Ongoing secular 
trends in radio advertising and tough comparisons from the absence of 
meaningful political advertising in 2013 will lead to flat to slightly lower 
media and entertainment revenue, in our view. Outdoor revenue should continue 
growing at a low- to mid-single-digit percentage rate in 2013 because of 
easier comparisons, expansion in new geographies, and more digital billboards. 
Longer term, we believe CC Media should be able to achieve revenue growth in 
line with or slightly above GDP growth in its outdoor segment, which has lower 
structural pressure.

Second-quarter performance was slightly below expectations because of declines 
in international outdoor advertising revenue. The media and entertainment and 
Americas outdoor segments' performance was in line with our expectations. 
Revenue was flat, with declines in international outdoor advertising revenue 
offsetting media and entertainment segment revenue growth. EBITDA increased 5% 
because of lower music license fees at the media and entertainment segment. 
Media and entertainment revenue was up 3% on increases in local and national 
ad sales and growth in digital revenues. Outdoor revenue increased 1% in the 
Americas on growth in digital billboards. International outdoor revenue fell 
6% on unfavorable foreign exchange rate changes. The EBITDA margin (treating 
stock-based compensation as an expense) was essentially unchanged at 29% for 
the 12 months ended June 30, 2012, compared with 28.8% in the prior-year 
period. We expect modest margin expansion, led by the international outdoor 
segment, once foreign exchange and economic headwinds ease, which could take 
years. Longer term, CC Media could face advertising share and audience losses 
to digital media, especially in radio, which could put pressure on ad rates 
and margins.

Based on our operating assumptions, we believe CC Media has more than ample 
liquidity to meet its roughly $312 million of unsecured pre-LBO notes that 
mature in 2013 with cash on hand and modest discretionary cash flow. The 
company can probably meet its 2014 maturities of $1.5 billion through cash on 
hand in addition to asset-based borrowing, if necessary. The more formidable 
refinancing risk is in 2016, with $12.1 billion of secured and unsecured debt 
maturities. The proposed transaction will likely reduce 2016 maturities to a 
still very high $10.1 billion. As of June 30, 2012, lease-adjusted total debt 
(capitalizing both operating leases and minimum franchise payments associated 
with outdoor operations, and including accrued interest, asset retirement 
obligations, third-party debt, and guaranteed letters of credit) to EBITDA was 
very steep, at 11.9x, unchanged from one year ago. In the first quarter of 
2012, Clear Channel Worldwide Holdings Inc. (subsidiary of Clear Channel 
Outdoor Holdings Inc.) issued $2.2 billion of senior subordinated notes due 
2020, proceeds of which were used to pay a special dividend on a pro rata 
basis to Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings (CCO) stock holders. Clear Channel 
Communications Inc. (CCU) (which owns 89% of CCO) used the proceeds to repay 
its senior secured credit facilities. Pro forma EBITDA (including 
restructuring costs) coverage of interest was extremely thin, at about 1.1x as 
of June 30, 2012, while EBITDA coverage of cash interest was only slightly 
better, at roughly 1.2x, per our estimates. We expect the coverage ratio to 
decline if CC Media keeps refinancing debt maturities at higher interest rates 
or even slightly underperforms our base-case expectations, potentially 
jeopardizing its liquidity.

For the 12 months ended June 30, 2012, CC Media converted a modest 2% of its 
EBITDA to discretionary cash flow (excluding dividends paid to CCO public 
shareholders) because of unfavorable working capital dynamics and higher 
capital spending. We expect the company to continue to generate positive 
discretionary cash flow of up to $50 million for the full-year 2012, but that 
discretionary cash flow will be minimal in 2013 because of higher interest 
expense and capital spending. Both of the forecasts rely on assumptions of 
steady, albeit slow, economic growth. The company's ability to refinance 
ongoing debt maturities and maintain positive discretionary cash flow is a key 
rating factor.

Liquidity
CC Media has "less than adequate" liquidity, based on our criteria. Although 
we believe it has sufficient sources of liquidity to meet uses over the next 
12 to 24 months, and meets the first three quantitative criteria points below, 
our assessment of liquidity as less than adequate weighs heavily the last two 
qualitative assumptions:
     -- We expect sources of liquidity over the next 12 months to exceed uses 
by 1.2x or more, but that this ratio could fall well below 1x in the two to 
three years. 
     -- Net sources would be positive even with a 15% drop in EBITDA over the 
next 12 months, but discretionary cash flow would likely turn negative under 
this scenario and CC Media would begin to consume cash balances. 
     -- CC Media has sufficient covenant headroom for EBITDA to decline by 
more than 15% without it breaching coverage tests (36% headroom as of June 30, 
2012).
     -- Because of CC Media's high debt burden and low conversion of EBITDA to 
discretionary cash flow, we do not believe it could absorb high-impact, 
low-probability shocks, even factoring in capital spending cuts. 
     -- Although we believe 2012 refinancing and amendment efforts demonstrate 
that CC Media's relationships with certain lenders are improving, we believe 
there is little assurance regarding CC Media's standing in the credit markets 
and long-term relationships with its banks.

As of June 30, 2012, CC Media' liquidity sources included consolidated cash 
balances of $1.3 billion, and availability equal to the lesser of $625 million 
or the borrowing base under its receivables-based facility. At June 30, 2012, 
CC Media had no borrowing capacity under its fully drawn revolving credit 
facility due 2014. In the first quarter of 2012, revolver borrowing capacity 
was reduced to $10 million following the permanent repayment of $1.9 billion 
using the proceeds distributed to CC Media from the Clear Channel Worldwide 
note offering. Roughly $491.3 million of cash is at CCO, of which we have 
assumed CCU can obtain roughly $300 million through dividends from CCO (based 
on 89% ownership and minimum cash requirements of $150 million at CCO). We 
expect the company to generate about $375 million to $425 million of funds 
from operations in 2012, increasing to $400 million to $450 million in 2013. 
Liquidity uses include unsecured debt maturities of roughly $312 million in 
2013, which we expect the company will meet primarily with cash. We estimate 
annual capital spending needs of around $400 million in 2012 and $450 million 
in 2013, leaving discretionary cash flow of up to $50 million in 2012. We 
expect discretionary cash flow will be minimal in 2013 as a result of higher 
capital spending and the absence of political revenue.

CC Media's credit facility contains a 9.5x senior secured net leverage 
covenant, which steps down to 9.25x in the second quarter of 2013, and 
gradually to 8.75x in 2014. As of June 30, 2012, leverage (calculated per the 
covenant's definition) was 6.1x, providing headroom of roughly 36% against 
EBITDA declines. Because covenants are computed on a net debt basis 
(subtracting available cash from secured debt), any dissipation of cash 
balances through negative discretionary cash flow or repayment of unsecured 
debt maturities will hurt covenant compliance. Given our base-case 
assumptions, we expect covenant EBITDA headroom will remain at or above 30% in 
2013, despite the leverage covenant tightening by a half turn.

Recovery analysis

Outlook
Our negative rating outlook reflects CC Media's high debt leverage and low 
interest coverage metrics, which we believe will have to dramatically improve 
for the company to have flexibility to meet 2016 debt maturities. We could 
lower our rating if we become convinced that CC Media cannot address 2016 
maturities without resorting to subpar debt exchanges. A deterioration of 
operating performance that suggests increasingly adverse structural trends 
could be a major factor supporting such a conclusion. Further erosion of the 
already-subpar trading levels of CCU debt maturities in 2016 and beyond might 
suggest that a subpar exchange offer would be among alternatives it considers. 
We would most likely view such a transaction as a selective default under our 
criteria.

We could revise our outlook to developing over the intermediate term if CC 
Media takes additional significant steps to address its debt burden without 
raising interest expense, and if operating performance trends higher. More 
specifically, if operating performance improves so that cash interest coverage 
and fully consolidated leverage approach the high-1x area and the 8x area, 
respectively, CC Media could gain flexibility to refinance 2016 debt 
maturities, depending on the state of the credit markets. This would require 
EBITDA to consistently grow at a high-single-digit to low-double-digit rate 
over the next four years, which we currently regard as unlikely.

Related Criteria And Research
     -- Methodology: Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, Sept. 18, 
2012
     -- Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011
     -- Criteria Guidelines For Recovery Ratings, Aug. 10, 2009
     -- Standard & Poor's Revises Its Approach To Rating Speculative-Grade 
Credits, May 13, 2008
     -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008
     -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Rating Each Issue, April 15, 2008
     -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Ratios And Adjustments, April 15, 2008

Ratings List
Ratings Affirmed
CC Media Holdings Inc.
Clear Channel Communications Inc.
 Corporate Credit Rating                CCC+/Negative/--   

New Rating
Clear Channel Communications Inc.
 Senior Secured
  $2 bil 9.00% sr secd nts due 2019     CCC+               
   Recovery Rating                      4                  

Ratings Affirmed
Clear Channel Communications Inc.
 Senior Secured Debt                    CCC+               
   Recovery Rating                      4                  
Senior Unsecured Debt                   CCC-               
   Recovery Rating                      6                  

Clear Channel Worldwide Holdings Inc.
 Senior Unsecured Debt                  B                  
   Recovery Rating                      1                  
Subordinated Debt                       B                  
   Recovery Rating                      1

