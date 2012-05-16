版本:
S&P places Intralinks 'BB-' rtg on creditwatch negative

Overview	
     -- U.S. collaboration software provider IntraLinks Holdings Inc. recently 	
reported meaningfully lower profitability in the quarter ended March 31.	
     -- The company is conducting a strategy review process and will announce 	
the results of the review on the next earnings call.	
     -- We are placing our 'BB-' corporate credit rating on the company on 	
CreditWatch with negative implications.	
	
Rating Action	
On May 16, 2012, Standard & Poor's Rating Services placed all of its ratings 	
on New York City-based IntraLinks Holdings Inc., including its 'BB-' corporate 	
credit rating, on CreditWatch with negative implications. 	
	
Following a period of strong growth and with margins above 30%, revenue growth 	
slowed in the last quarter of 2011 and declined in the first quarter of 2012. 	
However, margins declined sharply in the March quarter, to about 15%, 	
reflecting continued investments in sales, marketing, and customer service.	
	
Rationale	
IntraLinks reported revenue of $50.8 million in the quarter ended March 31, 	
down almost 4% from the previous quarter and down about 3% from the year-ago 	
quarter. Revenue declined in all three segments, reflecting reduced business 	
from a large enterprise customer, smaller deal sizes in its M&A segment 	
reflecting increased referrals from middle-market financial institutions, and 	
customer losses in its debt capital markets segment. Costs increased on 	
investments in sales, marketing, and customer service.	
	
These factors, along with increased public company costs, caused EBITDA to 	
decline to $7.6 million in the most recent quarter from $16.5 million in the 	
previous quarter, and margins were down to 15%. Although the company has been 	
paying down debt and reducing leverage since its IPO, these results, coupled 	
with second-quarter guidance for revenue and EBITDA in a similar or lower 	
range as in the first quarter, put the company on a trajectory to increase 	
adjusted leverage above 3x. Also, free cash flow was negative in the period. 	
In addition, the company's management team is transitioning with a new CEO, 	
General Counsel, Chief Marketing Officer, and EVP of Business Operations 	
currently in place, and the CFO announced his intention to resign once a 	
replacement has been identified.	
	
New management has begun a strategy review process that should offer 	
additional clarity on the company's investment priorities and financial policy.	
	
CreditWatch	
We will monitor the company's performance and resolve the CreditWatch listing 	
following the results of its strategy review process, expected when it 	
announces earnings for the June quarter. In our review, we will reassess the 	
company's business prospects and its financial risk profile, as well as its 	
growth strategy and financial policy. Based on current market conditions and 	
performance expectations, any potential downgrade would likely be limited to 	
one notch.	
	
Ratings List	
	
Ratings Placed On CreditWatch	
                                        To                 From	
IntraLinks Holdings Inc.	
 Corporate Credit Rating                BB-/Watch Neg/--   BB-/Stable/--	
 Senior Secured                         BB+/Watch Neg      BB+	
   Recovery Rating                      1                  1

