TEXT-S&P rates Pentair's proposed commercial paper 'A-2'

Oct 12 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it has assigned
its 'A-2' short-term corporate credit rating to Pentair Ltd. (Pentair).
At the same time, we assigned our 'A-2' commercial paper (CP) rating to
Pentair's subsidiary Pentair Finance S.A.'s proposed $1.45 billion CP program.
The obligations are guaranteed by Pentair.

The ratings on Schaffhausen, Switzerland-based manufacturer of products and 
services for water and other fluids, thermal management, and equipment 
protection Pentair reflect its "satisfactory" business risk profile and 
"intermediate" financial risk profile. Pentair was formed when Pentair Inc. 
(unrated) merged with Tyco International Ltd.'s (A-/Stable/A-2) flow control 
business. 


RATINGS LIST 

Pentair Ltd.
 Corporate Credit Rating            BBB/Stable/A-2

New Rating

Pentair Finance S.A.
 $1.45 billion CP program           A-2

