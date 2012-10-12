TEXT-Fitch downgrades Empresas Copec's IDRs to 'BBB'

Oct 12 - Fitch Ratings has taken the following rating actions on Empresas
Copec :
--Foreign and local currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) downgraded to 'BBB'
from 'BBB+';
--Senior unsecured bond line No. 623 and bond programs registered under the line
downgraded to 'AA-(cl)' from 'AA(cl)';
--Senior unsecured bond line No. 624 and bond programs registered under the line
downgraded to 'AA-(cl)' from 'AA(cl)';
--Long-term national scale downgraded to 'AA-(cl)' from 'AA(cl)';
--Equity Rating affirmed at 'Primera Clase Nivel 1'.
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
The rating actions on Empresas Copec's ratings is based upon the weakened
financial profile of its main subsidiaries Celulosa Arauco y Constitucion S.A.
(Arauco) and Compania de Petroleos de Chile (Copec), which represent near 90% of
its consolidated EBITDA. Both companies have shown a more aggressive approach to
growth over the past couple of years that has resulted in higher leverage on
their balance sheets. As a result, Empresas Copec's net debt-to-EBITDA ratio
increased to 3.2 times (x) as of June 30, 2012 from 2.0x as of Dec. 31, 2011,
while it net adjusted debt to EBITDA ratio increased to 3.5x from 2.1x.
The rating actions also factor in Fitch's expectation for sluggish pulp prices
in the next few years, which should prevent a material reduction in Arauco's
debt with free cash flow from operations. The downgrades also reflect Fitch's
expectation that the Empresas Copec's capital structure will not be managed to
the levels that it was between 2002 and 2011, when its net debt-to-EBITDA ratio
averaged 2.0x.
During the latest 12 months (LTM) ended June 30, 2012, Empresas Copec generated
USD1.6 billion of EBITDA. Arauco is Empresas Copec's most important subsidiary,
accounting for 63% of its LTM EBITDA, while Copec accounted for 26%. Empresas
Copec had USD6.4 billion of debt, of which Arauco has USD4 billion and Copec
USD1.7 billion. During 2012, Empresas Copec should be affected by weaker
performance of Arauco and tighter operational margins at the fuel business, with
Fitch projections indicating approximately USD1.6 billion of consolidated EBITDA
during 2012, down from USD2 billion during 2011. Arauco's EBITDA should be about
$1 billion during 2012, including insurance receipts for business interruption.
Empresas Copec's solid investment grade ratings continue to reflect the sound
business positions of its main operating subsidiary Arauco, rated 'BBB'/Outlook
Stable and 'AA-(cl)', Copec and Abastecedora de Combustibles S.A. (Abastible).
The company also participates in natural gas distribution, energy generation and
the mining industry through its minority investments in several companies and
joint ventures.
Arauco Aggressive Debt Financed Acquisitions:
Arauco has shown an aggressive approach to growth over the past couple of years
that has resulted in a leveraging of the company's capital structure. The
company has increased its leverage through the acquisition of additional board
assets in the U.S. (Moncure and Flakeboard); the purchase of land in Brazil
through a joint venture; and the funding structure of its Uruguay pulp joint
venture, Montes del Plata.
As of June 30, 2012, Arauco has USD4.3 billion of debt, considering USD339
million of guaranteed debt at its pulp joint venture Montes del Plata, and
generated USD1 billion of EBITDA. Resulting in a net debt/EBITDA ratio of 3.3x
and a net adjusted debt to EBITDA ratio of 3.6x. These ratios compare
unfavorably with 2.2x and 2.3x during 2011. By the end of 2012, Fitch projects
these ratios will further increase to 3.8x and 4.4x, respectively. The increase
is primarily due to weak pulp prices and the completion of the acquisition of
Flakebard during September.
Copec Increased Leverage After Completion of Terpel Acquisition:
During the past few years, Copec spent USD760 million to obtain a 98.24%
participation in Proenergia, the controller shareholder of Terpel. Copec started
to consolidate Proenergia during December 2010, which added and USD600 million
of debt. Terpel with 1,800 retail gas stations is the largest fuel retail chain
in Colombia with 40% market share. This acquisition has improved the company's
product and geographic diversification.
Copec generates around USD550 million EBITDA and has USD1.7 billion of debt.
Copec's intentions are to lower debt with proceeds from the sale of Terpel's
Chilean operations for about USD300 million. This sale, which was sought be
regulators, should be completed during 2013.
Low Leverage at Holding Company Level:
Empresas Copec, the holding company, has USD370 million of debt, and a strong
liquidity position with USD400 million of cash. Empresas Copec services interest
expenses of its debt with interest income it receives from its subsidiaries
Copec and Abastible. Its debt relates to two bond issuances in the Chilean
market. The first one was used to finance the Terpel acquisition during 2009.
The second issuance was placed at the end of 2011 and was used to finance the
acquisition of Inversiones Nordeste (IN) by Abastible.
Empresas Copec has shown a strong track record of dividends received from its
subsidiaries, Arauco and Copec. It has benefited from an improvement of the
operations of its minority investment in Metrogas (39% participation).
Historically ,dividends received by Empresas Copec have been in the range of
USD400 million on average. During 2012, dividends received by Empresas Copec
should decline due to the weaker performance of Arauco and a potential reduction
of dividends distributed by Copec to improve liquidity of this subsidiary.
Rating Outlook:
The Rating Outlook is Stable. A positive rating action is not likely in the near
term due to Fitch's view that pulp prices will remain at low levels in the
near-term, which limits operating free cash flow of Arauco to reduce debt,
affecting Empresas Copec at consolidated level. A return to debt levels closer
to those maintained by the company historically for a period of time would be
viewed positively and could lead to an upgrade of the company's ratings. A
negative rating action is not likely in the near-to-medium term. Arauco is
considering replacing an old pulp mill with a new line. If this project goes
forward, it expected to have a capital structure that would not result in a
negative rating action.
