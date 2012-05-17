版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 5月 17日 星期四 20:38 BJT

SOUTHWESTAIRLINES/BRIEF (URGENT)

May 17 Southwest Airlines Co : * CEO: we are handling current fuel costs very well * CEO: we have opportunities to improve productivity * CEO: we have to be prepared for AMR to emerge from bankruptcy a

stronger competitor

