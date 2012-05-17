版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 5月 17日 星期四

DELTAAIRLINES/BRIEF (URGENT)

May 17 Delta Air Lines Inc : * To cut transAtlantic capacity by five percent after labor day-executive * Full-year capacity to fall 3-4 percent-executive * President says consolidation has helped the industry; declines comment on

potential amr/us airways deal

