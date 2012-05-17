版本:
TEXT-S&P cuts AlixPartners LLP rating to 'B+'

Overview	
     -- U.S.-based business consulting firm AlixPartners LLP plans to 	
recapitalize with a senior first-lien credit facility and a second-lien term 	
loan. 	
     -- We are lowering the corporate credit rating to 'B+' from 'BB' based on 	
a significant increase in debt leverage and financial risk. We are removing 	
the rating from CreditWatch, where it was placed with negative implications on 	
April 25, 2012.	
     -- We are assigning the senior first-lien credit facility an issue level 	
rating of 'B+' and a recovery rating of '3'. 	
     -- At the same time, we are assigning the second-lien term loan an issue 	
level of rating of 'B-' and a recovery rating of '6'. 	
     -- The stable outlook indicates our expectation that AlixPartners will 	
experience moderate growth over the intermediate term, but that debt leverage 	
will remain elevated at greater than 5x. 	
	
Rating Action	
On May 17, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered its corporate 	
credit rating on Southfield, Mich.-based AlixPartners LLP to 'B+' from 'BB'. 	
We are removing the rating from CreditWatch, where it was placed with negative 	
implications on April 25, 2012. The rating outlook is stable. 	
	
We are assigning the company's proposed senior first-lien credit facility an 	
issue level rating of 'B+' (at the same level as the corporate credit rating) 	
and a recovery rating of '3'. The '3' recovery rating indicates our 	
expectation of meaningful (50%-70%) recovery for debtholders in the event of a 	
payment default. The proposed first-lien credit facility consists of a $75 	
million revolving credit facility due 2017 and a $600 million term loan B due 	
2019.	
	
Additionally, we are assigning the company's proposed $220 million second-lien 	
term loan due 2019 an issue level rating of 'B-' (two notches lower than the 	
corporate credit rating) and a recovery rating of '6'. The '6' recovery rating 	
indicates our expectation of negligible (0-10%) recovery for debtholders in 	
the event of a payment default. 	
Rationale	
The 'B+' corporate credit rating on AlixPartners LLP reflects our expectation 	
of moderate revenue and EBITDA growth over the intermediate term. We 	
characterize the company's business profile as "fair" (based on our criteria), 	
because it faces keen competition for consulting services and some exposure to 	
business cycles. AlixPartners' turnaround and restructuring practice does 	
provide a degree of counter-cyclicality. We view the financial risk profile as 	
"highly leveraged," reflecting its small- to mid-sized revenue and cash flow 	
base, which opens the possibility of meaningful swings in debt leverage during 	
a period of fluctuating demand. 	
	
AlixPartners' main practice areas are financial advisory, enterprise 	
improvement, information management services, and turnaround and 	
restructuring. The company's expert-driven model, with a one-to-five ratio of 	
managing directors to staff, has helped it realize higher-than-average billing 	
rates and to achieve high average consultant utilization. AlixPartners' 	
turnaround and restructuring practice generates a significant part of its 	
revenue  leading to some countercyclical results. AlixPartners has a strong 	
competitive position in the automotive industry but faces more competition in 	
other industry sectors. 	
	
Similar to other consulting firms, AlixPartners' performance depends heavily 	
on a group of senior managing directors. Because these senior professionals 	
possess industry expertise and experience sought by clients, retaining this 	
group of people is critical to AlixPartners' long-term success. Its approach 	
has been to compensate its senior professional generously, which we expect to 	
continue under CVC's majority ownership. In addition to competition for senior 	
professionals, the consulting market is also highly competitive. AlixPartners 	
faces several competitors in each of its practice areas, many of which are 	
significantly larger and better capitalized. 	
	
For 2012, we are expecting mid-single-digit percentage revenue and EBITDA 	
growth based on increased demand and consultant staffing. We expect that 	
utilization will likely remain near current levels or decrease modestly. The 	
demand for turnaround and restructuring services appears to have stabilized 	
after declines in 2010 and most of the other practices are showing good growth 	
in early 2012. We expect the EBITDA margin to return to the low-20% area in 	
2012. AlixPartners' EBITDA margin in 2011 was 20.2%, up from 18.9% in 2010. 	
	
Pro forma for the proposed recapitalization, debt leverage at the end of 2011 	
was 6.1x (including $80.4 million in present value of operating lease 	
obligations), a significant increase from 3.4x one year ago. We expect debt 	
leverage to decrease below 6x by the end of 2012 and near 5.5x by the end of 	
2013. Pro forma EBITDA coverage of interest was 2.6x in 2011, down from 7.5x 	
in 2010. AlixPartners converted about 13.6% of EBITDA into discretionary cash 	
flow in 2011, down from its long-term average of about 30%. This was caused by 	
increased distributions (in addition to for tax purposes) to partners. In the 	
absence of extra distributions to partners, we expect the conversion of EBITDA 	
to discretionary cash flow to be around 20% in 2012. 	
	
Liquidity	
AlixPartners has adequate liquidity to cover its needs over the next 12 	
months. Our view of the company's liquidity profile incorporates the following 	
expectations: 	
     -- We expect sources of liquidity over the next 12 to 18 months to exceed 	
uses by more than 1.2x. 	
     -- We expect cash sources to remain positive, even if EBITDA declines 	
15%. 	
     -- AlixPartners is likely, in our view, to absorb, with limited need for 	
refinancing, high-impact, low-probability events. 	
	
Liquidity sources include some cash, availability under the undrawn $75 	
million revolving credit facility, and our expectation of more than $25 	
million in discretionary cash flow in 2012. 	
	
AlixPartners is subject to an incurrence covenant on the revolving credit 	
facility, which only comes into effect when the revolving credit facility is 	
drawn. The company is not subject to maintenance financial covenants. 	
	
Outlook	
The rating outlook is stable. Over the past several years, AlixPartners has 	
broadened its non-restructuring services and expanded into new geographies. If 	
the company can continue to broaden its client base, profitably grow its 	
non-restructuring practices, and decrease and maintain it debt leverage to 	
less than 5.5x, we could raise the rating over the longer term. If the demand 	
for restructuring services declines and AlixPartners is unable to expand its 	
other practices to offset the decline, resulting in debt leverage exceeding 	
6.5x on a prolonged basis, we could lower the rating to 'B'. Additionally, if 	
discretionary cash flow narrows toward breakeven, we could also lower the 	
rating. 	
	
Related Criteria And Research	
     -- Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011	
     -- Criteria For Rating The Television And Radio Broadcasting Industry, 	
Dec. 11, 2009	
     -- Criteria Guidelines For Recovery Ratings, Aug. 10, 2009	
     -- Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009	
     -- Standard & Poor's Revises Its Approach To Rating Speculative-Grade 	
Credits, May 13, 2008	
     -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008	
     -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Rating Each Issue, April 15, 2008	
	
Ratings List	
Downgraded; CreditWatch Action	
                                          To                 From	
AlixPartners LLP	
 Corporate Credit Rating                  B+/Stable/--       BB/Watch Neg/--	
	
New Rating	
Senior Secured	
  $600 mil 1st lien term loan B due 2019  B+                 	
   Recovery Rating                        3                  	
  $75 mil 1st lien revolver due 2017      B+                 	
   Recovery Rating                        3                  	
  $220 mil 2nd lien term bank ln due 2019 B-                 	
   Recovery Rating                        6

