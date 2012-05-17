版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 5月 17日 星期四 22:23 BJT

CANADIANPACIFICRAILWAY/BRIEF (URGENT)

TORONTO May 17 Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd : * Shareholders of Canadian Pacific Railway ltds accept companys plan

on executive compensation; vote is non-binding * Shareholders of Canadian Pacific Railway ltds elect 16 directors for

board, including pershing squares 7 nominees

