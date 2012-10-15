版本:
TEXT-S&P raises Radian & MGIC ratings, after criteria revision

Overview
     -- We have updated our criteria for assigning 'CCC+', 'CCC', 'CCC-', and 
'CC' ratings.
     -- Based on the updated criteria, we raised our ratings on Radian Group 
Inc. (RDN) to 'CCC+' from 'CCC-' and MGIC Investment Corp.      
  (MTG) to 'CCC+' from 'CCC', although this does not fundamentally change our
view of the companies' financial positions.
     -- This action does not affect the 'B-' financial strength ratings of 
RDN's and MTG's operating companies.
     -- The outlook on each company is negative.

Rating Action
On Oct. 15, 2012, Standard & Poor's Rating Services raised its long-term 
issuer credit ratings on Radian Group Inc. (RDN) to 'CCC+' from 'CCC-' and 
MGIC Investment Corp. (MTG) to 'CCC+' from 'CCC'. The financial strength 
ratings for both RDN's and MTG's respective operating companies are unchanged. 
The outlook on both companies is negative.

Rationale
The rating actions for RDN and MTG reflect Standard & Poor's updated criteria 
for assigning 'CCC+', 'CCC', 'CCC-', and 'CC' ratings. We associate each 
rating level with a distinct scenario or set of scenarios. The likelihood and 
time frame to anticipated default are the primary factors considered when 
assigning 'CCC' category ratings, and the plus (+) or minus (-) sign modifier 
within the category. A 'CCC+' rating is assigned when:
     -- The issuer is currently vulnerable and dependent upon favorable 
business, financial, and economic conditions to meet its financial 
commitments; and
     -- The issuer's financial commitments appear to be unsustainable in the 
long term, although it may not face a near-term (within 12 months) credit or 
payment crisis.

RDN had total cash and investments of $350 million at the holding company as 
of June 30, 2012, $50 million or more of which we expect to be downstreamed to 
the operating companies within the next 12-18 months to meet the regulatory 
risk to capital requirement of 25x to continue writing in new business.

RDN's operating companies have reported significant losses over the past 
several years and have been unable to provide dividends to the holding 
company. We expect operating losses to continue into 2014 and, barring more 
significant improvement in the job markets, may continue even longer. As a 
result, while we believe RDN will be able to repay the $92 million in 
outstanding 2013 debentures in February 2013, unless there is significant 
improvement in its financial condition, RDN is likely to default on the $250 
million debentures due in 2015.

MTG had total cash and investments of $400 million at the holding company as 
of June 30, 2012, $100 million of which is to be downstreamed to its operating 
company, Mortgage Guaranty Investment Corp. (MGIC) by Dec. 1, 2012, under 
terms provided to MTG by Freddie Mac.

Similar to RDN, MGIC has reported significant losses for several years and has 
been unable to provide dividends to the holding company. We expect MGIC to 
continue reporting operating losses into 2014. MTG had about $100 million par 
outstanding of the 5.375% senior notes due in November 2015 and has deferred 
interest payments on the 9% junior subordinated debentures due in 2063 to 
conserve cash and capital. As a result, although MTG as a group is currently 
vulnerable, we believe it will be able to repay the 2015 debentures 
outstanding. Nevertheless, MTG currently does not have the ability to repay 
the $345 million 5% 2017 debentures outstanding and unless there is 
significant improvement in its financial condition, it will be challenged to 
repay these notes.

Outlook
The outlook for each company is negative, reflecting the continuing risk of 
significant adverse reserve development; the current trajectory of operating 
performance; and the expected impact ongoing losses will have on their capital 
positions. We expect operating performance to deteriorate for the rest of the 
year for both companies, reflecting the affect of normal adverse seasonality 
on new notices of delinquency and cure rates, and the lack of greater 
improvement in the job markets.

As indicated in the updated criteria, an issuer expected to default without an 
unforeseen positive development within a 12-month time frame is rated a 'CCC', 
and 'CCC-' where the default appears inevitable within a six-month time frame. 
Accordingly, we will lower our ratings on MTG and RDN as the time frame 
compresses and the companies continue to lack the ability to repay their 
outstanding maturities.

Related Criteria And Research
General Criteria: Criteria For Assigning 'CCC+', 'CCC', 'CCC-', And 'CC' 
Ratings, Oct. 12, 2012

Ratings List
Upgraded
                                        To                 From
MGIC Investment Corp. (Unsolicited Ratings)
 Counterparty Credit Rating
  Local Currency                        CCC+/Negative/--   CCC/Negative/--

Radian Group Inc. (Unsolicited Ratings)
Counterparty Credit Rating
  Local Currency                        CCC+/Negative/--   CCC-/Negative/--

MGIC Investment Corp. (Unsolicited Ratings)
 Senior Unsecured                       CCC+               CCC

Radian Group Inc. (Unsolicited Ratings)
 Senior Unsecured                       CCC+               CCC-

Ratings Affirmed

MGIC Investment Corp. (Unsolicited Ratings)
 Junior Subordinated                    C

