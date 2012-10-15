版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 10月 16日 星期二 01:34 BJT

BRIEF - Moody's revises Nortek Inc rating outlook

Oct 15 Moody's revises Nortek Inc rating outlook to positive from stable, affirms B3 corporate family rating

