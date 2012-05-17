TEXT-S&P affirms Agilent Technologies ratings

Overview -- Agilent Technologies Inc. will acquire Denmark-based Dako A/S, a clinical diagnostic and research provider specializing in cancer, for $2.2 billion funded completely with offshore cash. -- We are affirming our 'BBB+' corporate credit and senior unsecured ratings on the company. -- Our stable outlook reflects our expectation that credit metrics will remain consistent with an "intermediate" financial risk profile, even when stressed for cyclical volatility. Rating Action On May 17, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'BBB+' corporate credit and senior unsecured ratings on Santa Clara, Calif.-based electronic measurement and life science tool manufacturer Agilent Technologies Inc. following its agreement to purchase unrated Dako A/S. We expect Agilent to fund the acquisition with its substantial offshore cash. Credit metrics are not expected to improve materially; Agilent is paying a transaction multiple in excess of 20x projected 2012 EBITDA including synergies. Rationale The 'BBB+' rating reflects Agilent's "satisfactory" business risk profile and "intermediate" financial risk profile. The ratings also reflect our base-case expectation that organic revenue growth will moderate to about 6% and EBITDA margins will remain in the low 20% area, with some expansion because of operating leverage, productivity improvement, and Varian integration synergies. We still expect adjusted debt leverage to be about 1.5x through 2012, and expect growth in Asian markets--particularly in the electronic measurement division--to support the growth rate. While Agilent's exposure to cyclical end markets could jeopardize our expectations, the rating could tolerate our stress case, which contemplates a 15% revenue decline and EBITDA margins of 15% for a short duration. The satisfactory business risk profile reflects Agilent's leading market position, product diversity, and growing markets offset by cyclical end markets and still-low amounts of recurring revenue. Agilent is a leading provider of electronic and bio-analytical measurement solutions to the electronics, communications, life sciences, and chemical analysis industries. The company's revenue grew 10% in the 12 months ended April 30, 2012, to $6.8 billion. In fiscal 2011 (ended Oct. 30) revenue grew 21% (17% organic), after a strong fiscal 2010 that also saw revenues grow by 21%. Agilent's recent strong performance was evident in all of its business segments. Its life science business is benefiting from growth in Asia--particularly China--and we expect this to continue on strength in the academic and government sectors from next-generation sequencing. A recovery in pharmaceutical and biotechnology spending also contributed to performance, but we expect slower growth from this segment in the near term; we believe research & development budgets for pharmaceutical and biotechnology customers will be pressured. We expect Agilent's electronic measurement division to continue boosting growth at a high single-digit pace, driven by the wireless market (4G) and technology growth in emerging markets, outpacing the overall economy. Agilent's new product introductions should help it gain some market share. We believe Agilent has become less exposed to cyclical volatility since its 2009 downturn. Its electronic measurement business pro forma for Dako will be about 46% of revenue (compared with the current 50% of revenue), and its cost structure is more variable compared with 2009. We do not expect a repeat of the 2009 trough, when revenue declined 22%. We expect Agilent's recurring revenue to be only 30% of its total revenue, well under higher-rated Thermo Fisher, at 65%. (Thermo Fisher's product mix and end markets are more diverse, and less cyclical.) By comparison, Life Technologies' recurring revenue is about 80%, but it has less end market diversity than Agilent; therefore, we also view their business risk as satisfactory. Agilent's intermediate financial risk profile (as defined in our criteria) is supported its credit metrics and commitment to maintain reported debt leverage below 2.0x. Debt to EBITDA was 1.6x at April 30, 2012--it has been below 2x for five quarters. We believe adjusted debt-to-EBITDA will remain near Agilent's historical and stated goal of under 2x in the near term. Funds from operations (FFO) to debt exceed 50% on an LTM basis; we expect it to do so over the next few years. We expect its cash balance to be about $1.7 billion pro forma for the Dako transaction, which also bolsters Agilent's financial profile. Most of its cash remains offshore, and we expect it to be used for acquisitions. While current credit metrics are strong for the intermediate financial risk profile, they can weaken considerably if there is another downturn in the global economy. Liquidity We believe Agilent's liquidity is exceptional. Sources of cash likely will exceed mandatory uses over the next 12 to 24 months. Relevant supporting aspects of Agilent's liquidity profile are: -- The pending acquisition of Dako has a negative impact on liquidity this year, with sources covering uses by 1.7x. We expect this measure to improve to over 5x in 2013. -- Even if EBITDA declines by 50%, sources would continue to exceed uses by over $1.8 billion. -- With ample cash balances of about $1.7 billion pro forma for the transaction and our expectations of annual free cash flows in excess of $900 million, we believe Agilent could absorb, without refinancing, high-impact, low-probability events. -- Agilent has full availability of its $400 million revolving credit facility, which has a leverage ratio covenant of 3.5x. -- We expect uses to include about $250 million for capital expenditures, some investment in working capital, $140 million of dividend payments, and net share repurchases of about $100 million -- We believe Agilent has very prudent financial risk management. Outlook Our stable rating outlook on Agilent reflects our expectation that credit metrics will remain consistent with an intermediate financial risk profile, even when stressed for cyclical volatility. We also expect Agilent to maintain its strong competitive position. A higher rating is possible if we view Agilent's business risk as strong. For this to occur, it would need to further diversify its business and lower its exposure to the cyclical electronic measurements business to less than 30% of revenue at a minimum and its recurring revenue base would need to approach 50%. A higher rating would also be predicated on maintaining its intermediate financial risk profile. A lower rating is possible if leverage exceeds 2.5x and FFO to debt declines below 40%--and we expect these weaker credit metrics to remain for more than one year. The current rating provides cushion for a moderate downturn; therefore, credit metrics would likely weaken if the company embarks on an unexpected debt-financed share repurchase program or a large debt-financed acquisition that deviates from our view of the company's conservative financial policy. Ratings List Ratings Affirmed Agilent Technologies Inc. Corporate Credit Rating BBB+/Stable/-- Senior Unsecured BBB+