TEXT-S&P cuts J.C. Penney corporate credit rating

Overview	
     -- U.S. retailer J.C. Penney Co. Inc.'s first-quarter results were 	
significantly below expectations.	
     -- Credit metrics have deteriorated substantially and we believe that 	
they could weaken further over the next few quarters.	
     -- We are lowering the corporate credit rating to 'BB-' from 'BB' and 	
placing it and other ratings on CreditWatch with negative implications.	
     -- The CreditWatch indicates that the rating is vulnerable to a further 	
downgrade after we reassess the company's business and financial strategies.	
 	
Rating Action	
On May 17, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered its corporate 	
credit rating on Plano, Texas-based J.C. Penney Co. Inc. to 'BB-' from 'BB' 	
and placed it and other Penney ratings on CreditWatch with negative 	
implications. 	
 	
Rationale	
The downgrade follows J.C. Penney Co. Inc.'s announcement of its first-quarter 	
results, which were meaningfully below our expectations. As a result of the 	
poor performance during this period, we estimate that leverage is now in the 	
mid-5.0x area and that interest coverage has deteriorated to about 2.6x.  	
	
We believe that the company's performance is likely to be weak throughout the 	
balance of the year, and that further disruptions are likely, as it implements 	
its new merchandising and pricing strategy. In our view, credit metrics will 	
probably deteriorate further over the next 12 months. The CreditWatch 	
placement indicates that the rating is vulnerable to a further downgrade after 	
we reassess the company's business and financial strategies.	
 	
CreditWatch	
We expect to resolve the CreditWatch listing in the near term, after 	
discussions with management about the implementation of their new strategy and 	
gaining further visibility into some of the company's revenue and margin 	
trends. Specifically, we are interested in customer acceptance of the new 	
pricing model as well as steps the company is taking to improve its 	
merchandise. Although the elimination of the company's dividend will 	
strengthen cash flow going forward, a better understanding of the company's 	
longer-term financial policies would also be an important component to our 	
analysis.	
 	
Ratings List	
	
Downgraded; CreditWatch Action; Recovery Ratings Unchanged	
                                        To                 From	
J.C. Penney Co. Inc.	
 Corporate Credit Rating                BB-/Watch Neg/--   BB/Stable/--	
	
J.C. Penney Corp. Inc.	
J.C. Penney Co. Inc.	
 Senior Unsecured                       BB-/Watch Neg      BB	
   Recovery Rating                      3                  3

