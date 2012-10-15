版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 10月 16日 星期二

BRIEF - Moody's rates Mattress Holding Corp new credit facilities

Oct 15 Moody's rates Mattress Holding Corp new credit facilities B1; affirms B2 corporate family rating

