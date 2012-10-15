版本:
TEXT-S&P puts Smart & Final 'B' rating on watch negative

Overview
     -- Ares Management (Ares) intends to acquire U.S.-based food retailer 
Smart & Final Holdings Corp. in a transaction that is valued at about $975 
million.
     -- We believe Smart & Final's credit profile may weaken depending on the 
amount of new debt that might be used to fund the transaction.
     -- We are placing our 'B' corporate credit rating on Smart & Final on 
CreditWatch with negative implications.
     -- We expect to resolve the CreditWatch listing once we review the terms 
of the transaction and assess the impact on the company's financial risk 
profile.

Rating Action
On Oct. 15, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services placed its 'B' corporate 
credit rating on Commerce, Calif.-based Smart & Final Holdings Corp. on 
CreditWatch with negative implications.

Rationale
The CreditWatch placement follows the announcement that Ares intends to 
acquire Smart & Final from current owners Apollo Global Management LLC for 
about $975 million. We expect the transaction to close in the fourth quarter 
of this year.

The transaction could weaken Smart & Final's financial ratios depending on the 
amount and the terms of the new debt in the capital structure following the 
transaction. If the transaction is financed with 60% to 70% debt, we believe 
operating-lease-adjusted leverage would be in the mid- to high-6x area. This 
ratio is significantly higher than the low-5x area that we had forecast for 
the end of 2012 before the transaction was announced.

CreditWatch
Before resolving the CreditWatch placement, we expect to meet with management 
and the new financial sponsors to discuss the new capital structure, business 
strategy, and financial policies. We expect to resolve the CreditWatch 
concurrently with the funding of debt issued to finance the transaction.

Ratings List

Ratings Affirmed, Recovery Ratings Unchanged; CreditWatch Action
                                        To                 From
Smart & Final Holdings Corp.
 Corporate Credit Rating                B/Watch Neg/--     B/Positive/--
 Senior Secured                         B-/Watch Neg       B-
   Recovery Rating                      5                  5

Smart & Final Stores LLC
 Senior Secured                         B-/Watch Neg       B-
   Recovery Rating                      5                  5
 Senior Secured                         BB-/Watch Neg      BB-
   Recovery Rating                      1                  1


