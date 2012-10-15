版本:
TEXT-S&P affirms National Bank of Greece, Eurobank 'CCC/C' ratings

Overview
     -- On Oct. 5, 2012, the National Bank of Greece (NBG) launched a tender 
offer on the outstanding shares of Greece-based Eurobank, with the aim, upon 
completion, to merge the two banks.
     -- We believe the combined entity's financial profile would not 
materially be different from those we currently assess for NBG and Eurobank.
     -- We are therefore affirming our 'CCC' long-term and 'C' short-term 
ratings on NBG and Eurobank. 
     -- The negative outlooks reflect the possibility that we could downgrade 
NBG and Eurobank, if we believe they will default on their obligations. 

Rating Action
On Oct. 15, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'CCC/C' 
long-term and short-term counterparty credit ratings on Greece-based National 
Bank of Greece S.A. (NBG) and Eurobank Ergasias S.A.
 (Eurobank). We also affirmed our 'CC' issue rating on NBG's and
Eurobank's hybrid securities. The outlook is negative.

Rationale
The rating action follows NBG's announcement it has launched a tender offer to 
acquire all the outstanding shares of Eurobank, on the basis of 58 new shares 
of NBG for every 100 shares of Eurobank. The offer hinges on the approval of 
regulatory authorities, including the Hellenic Financial Stability Fund 
(HFSF). According to NBG's press release, Eurobank's main shareholders, 
representing 43.6% of capital, have committed to tender their shares to the 
offer. If approved by NBG shareholders and regulatory authorities, the offer 
is likely to start at the end of November. Following its potential completion, 
Eurobank would become an NBG subsidiary. NBG has indicated it intends to 
proceed with the merger with Eurobank. The affirmation reflects our opinion 
that, if the merger is approved, the combined entity's financial profile would 
not be materially different than those we incorporate in our current ratings 
on NBG and Eurobank.

In our opinion, the combined entity would maintain an adequate business 
position, under our criteria, in line with our current assessments of this 
factor for NBG and Eurobank. We consider that the combined entity's future 
revenue stability and business position in Greece would remain vulnerable to 
the significant deterioration we see in the domestic banking market and 
economy, to which all banks in the country are exposed. Still, we acknowledge 
that the combined entity would have a material position in Greece, with 32% 
market share in terms of deposits. The combined entity would also have a 
significant international footprint higher than those of other domestic peers, 
with over 27% of loans and deposits outside Greece, namely in Eastern European 
countries and Turkey.

We would expect our assessment of capital and earnings for the combined entity 
to remain very weak, in line with our current assessments of this factor on 
NBG and Eurobank. This reflects our opinion that the combined entity's 
risk-adjusted capital measure, according to Standard & Poor's methodology, 
would likely remain below 2% over the next two years before taking into 
account any potential extraordinary short-term support that regulatory 
authorities might provide. We anticipate that the combined entity's capital 
position would be reduced by bottom-line losses we forecast in 2012 and 2013, 
as a result of the high credit losses we expect in the domestic loan portfolio 
taking into account the sharp economic deterioration we see in the Greek 
economy. The potential operational cost synergies derived from the merger 
would likely only marginally smooth the impact of the weakened economy on the 
combined entity's financial profile, over the next two years, in our view. 
Given the continued pressure the combined entity will likely face, our 
assessment of capital would continue to incorporate the expectation that it 
would receive from the HFSF enough capital support to maintain an adequate 
regulatory capital position, in addition to the EUR7.4 billion already received 
recently by NBG and EUR4 billion received by Eurobank.

In our view, the combined entity's liquidity position would be very weak, in 
line with our current assessments of this factor on NBG and Eurobank. We think 
the combined entity would likely maintain a very high reliance on liquidity 
support from the Greek central bank because of the likely prolonged lack of 
access to capital markets and the current significant outflows in retail 
funding in Greece. As of March 2012, NBG had received EUR32 billion of Euro 
system funding, which represents 31% of total adjusted assets on the same 
date. Eurobank had received EUR31 billion, or 42% of total adjusted assets at 
end-March 2012. In addition, we think the combined entity would receive 
liquidity support from the European liquidity support mechanism. This support 
should, in our opinion, allow the combined entity to maintain eligible 
collateral for discounting, including through Emergency Liquidity Assistance 
(ELA) set up at the Bank of Greece. 

We continue to assess the stand-alone credit profiles (SACPs) for NBG and 
Eurobank at 'cc'. Our 'CCC' long-term rating on both banks includes two 
notches of uplift above the SACPs, to factor in the extraordinary liquidity 
support from EU authorities and the further capital commitment we expect from 
the HFSF.

Our ratings on NBG and Eurobank continue to factor in a 'b+' anchor, which 
draws on our Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment (BICRA) methodology and 
our views on both the economic risk of the main countries where NBG and 
Eurobank operate and industry risk in Greece, where they are incorporated. 
They also reflect our view of NBG and Eurobank's "adequate" business position, 
"weak" capital and earnings, "weak" risk position, "average" funding, and 
"very weak" liquidity, as our criteria define these terms.

Outlook
The negative outlooks are based on the possibility that we could lower the 
ratings on NBG and Eurobank, if we believe they will default on their 
obligations, as defined by our criteria. We could lower the ratings on NBG and 
Eurobank if their access to the EU's extraordinary liquidity support 
mechanisms, including the ELA discount facility at the European Central Bank 
(unsolicited AAA/Stable/A-1+), is impaired for any reason. This support 
currently underpins the banks' capacity to meet their financing requirements. 
In this context, we also note that persistently high pressure on Greek banks' 
retail funding bases may lead to further deposit outflows, which could in our 
opinion increase the banks' need for additional extraordinary liquidity 
support from EU authorities. 

We could also lower the ratings if we believe the banks are likely to default 
as a result of any developments associated with a substantial impairment of 
their solvency. This could happen if, for any reason, Greek banks are unable 
to access external capital support, or if we consider such support 
insufficient to allow the banks to continue meeting regulatory capital 
requirements mainly as a result of potential recognition of continued large 
impairments on loans.

Ratings Score Snapshot
National Bank of Greece S.A.
Eurobank Ergasias S.A.

Issuer Credit Rating                CCC/Negative/C

SACP                                cc
 Anchor                             b+
 Business Position                  Adequate (0)
 Capital and Earnings               Very weak (-2)
 Risk Position                      Weak (-2)
 Funding and Liquidity              Average and very weak (-5) 

Support                             0
 GRE Support                        0
 Group Support                      0
 Sovereign Support                  0
 Short-Term Extraordinary Support   +2

Additional Factors                  0

Related Criteria And Research
     -- Banks: Rating Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011
     -- Criteria For Assigning 'CCC+', 'CCC', 'CCC-' And 'CC' Ratings, Oct. 1, 
2012
     -- Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment Methodology And Assumptions, 
Nov. 9, 2011
     -- Group Rating Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011
     -- Bank Hybrid Capital Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 1, 2011

Ratings List
Ratings Affirmed

Eurobank Ergasias S.A.
National Bank of Greece S.A.

Counterparty Credit Rating              CCC/Negative/C     
 Certificate Of Deposit                 CCC/C                

EFG Hellas (Cayman Islands) Ltd.
 Senior Unsecured(1)                    CCC                

National Bank of Greece S.A.
 Preference Stock                       CC                 

EFG Hellas Funding Ltd.
 Preference Stock(1)                    CC                 

National Bank of Greece Funding Ltd.
 Preference Stock(2)                    CC

NBG Finance PLC
 Subordinated(2)                        CC

EFG Hellas PLC
 Senior Unsecured(1)                    CCC                
 Subordinated(1)                        CC                 
 Commercial Paper(1)                    C                  

EFG Ora Funding Limited III
 Senior Unsecured(1)                    CCC                

(1) Guaranteed by Eurobank Ergasias S.A.

(2) Guaranteed by National Bank of Greece S.A.

NB. This list does not include all ratings affected. 


