TEXT-S&P may cut Peninsula Gaming rating

Overview	
     -- U.S. gaming operator Boyd Gaming Corp. (B/Stable/--) has entered into 	
a definitive agreement to acquire Peninsula Gaming LLC for $1.45 billion. 	
     -- We are placing our 'B+' corporate credit rating on Peninsula on 	
CreditWatch with negative implications, reflecting our expectation that, if 	
completed, the transaction will be debt financed and result in consolidated 	
leverage in excess of 7x, a level we would view as aligned with a 'B' 	
corporate credit rating. 	
     -- In resolving the CreditWatch listing, we will monitor Boyd's progress 	
toward addressing various closing conditions and receiving required regulatory 	
approvals.	
	
Rating Action	
On May 17, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services placed its 'B+' corporate 	
credit rating on Dubuque, Iowa-based casino operator Peninsula Gaming LLC on 	
CreditWatch with negative implications. 	
	
Our issue-level ratings on Peninsula's existing $320 million senior secured 	
notes and $355 million senior unsecured notes remain unchanged because we 	
expect this debt to be refinanced in the event the transaction closes.  	
	
Rationale	
The CreditWatch listing reflects our expectation that in the event the 	
transaction is completed under the terms proposed and incorporating our 	
performance expectations for both companies, consolidated leverage would 	
exceed 7x over the intermediate term. While we believe the acquisition of 	
Peninsula would strengthen Boyd's business risk profile, we would view this 	
level of leverage as aligned with a 'B' corporate credit rating. Boyd has 	
obtained committed financing for the transaction, which would include $200 	
million in cash (expected to be drawn from its credit facilities) and about 	
$1.3 billion in debt at the Peninsula subsidiary. The transaction remains 	
subject to various closing conditions and receipt of required regulatory 	
approvals, and Boyd expects the transaction to close by the end of 2012.	
	
CreditWatch	
In resolving the CreditWatch listing, we will monitor Boyd's progress toward 	
addressing various closing conditions and receiving required regulatory 	
approvals.	
	
Related Criteria And Research	
     -- Use Of CreditWatch And Outlooks, Sept. 14, 2009	
     -- Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009	
     -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008	
	
Ratings List	
	
Rating Placed On CreditWatch	
                                        To                 From	
Peninsula Gaming LLC	
 Corporate Credit Rating                B+/Watch Neg/--    B+/Positive/--

