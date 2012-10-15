版本:
TEXT-S&P may still raise Sprint Nextel 'B+' rating

Overview
     -- U.S. wireless carrier Sprint Nextel Corp. has agreed to sell a 
majority stake in the company to Japan's Softbank Corp. (BBB/Watch Neg/--)
     -- Our 'B+' corporate credit rating and other ratings on Sprint Nextel 
remain on CreditWatch, where they were placed with positive implications on 
Oct. 11, 2012.
     -- An important factor in resolving the CreditWatch would be the degree 
of support we would attribute to the higher-rated Softbank.

Rating Action
On Oct. 15, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said its ratings on 
Overland Park, Kan.-based wireless carrier Sprint Nextel Corp., including the 
'B+' corporate credit rating, remain on CreditWatch. The ratings were placed 
on CreditWatch with positive implications on Oct. 11. 2012, following the 
announcement that Softbank was seeking to buy all or part of Sprint Nextel. 

Today's CreditWatch update follows the announcement that Sprint Nextel has 
agreed to to sell a majority stake to Softbank.

Rationale
Sprint Nextel has announced an agreement to a series of transactions under 
which SoftBank will invest about $20.1 billion in Sprint Nextel, of which 
about $12.1 billion will be distributed to Sprint Nextel stockholders in 
exchange for current outstanding shares, and the remaining $8 billion will 
represent a cash infusion in Sprint Nextel. The companies expect the 
transaction to close in the second quarter of 2013, at which time SoftBank 
will own about 70% of Sprint Nextel.

We currently view Sprint Nextel's business risk profile as "fair" and its 
financial risk profile as "highly leveraged". In viewing the stand-alone 
credit profile under Softbank ownership, we do not believe there would be any 
change in the business risk assessment because the transaction would not 
likely offer any meaningful synergies since the two companies operate in 
different geographic markets. Moreover, the transaction does not alter the 
competitive dynamics of the U.S. wireless market, which is currently dominated 
by the larger and more profitable AT&T and Verizon Wireless. The business 
benefits of the transaction would likely only occur over time, in terms of 
cost savings on handsets and network equipment, and as a result of greater 
financial flexibility allowing a consistently higher level of investment in 
the business.

We believe the financial risk profile would benefit from about $8 billion of 
additional liquidity, which can be used to help fund its network upgrade and 
accelerate its rollout of fourth generation (4G) services under the Long Term 
Evolution (LTE) standard, as well as potentially deleverage its balance sheet. 
Without the Softbank infusion, our base-case scenario incorporated the 
expectation that Sprint Nextel would need to raise at least $4.5 billion 
through 2015 to fund free operating cash flow deficits and to refinance 
upcoming maturities. The Softbank transaction potentially alleviates this 
funding need.

If we decide that the additional liquidity will be sufficient to improve our 
view of the financial risk profile, it is possible that we could assign a 
stand-alone credit profile of 'bb-'. Conversely, if we determine that the 
additional liquidity is not sufficient to change our overall financial risk 
assessment, then we would assign a 'b+' stand-alone credit profile.

The corporate credit rating could also receive some uplift based on our view 
of the strategic relationship between Sprint Nextel and Softbank. An important 
factor in this analysis would be the degree of extraordinary financial support 
we would expect from the higher-rated SoftBank in a stress scenario at Sprint 
Nextel. While we do not expect to equalize the ratings of the two companies, 
we could impute some degree of extraordinary support, which could lead to a 
higher rating on Sprint Nextel than it would receive on a stand-alone basis.

CreditWatch
We expect the resolve the CreditWatch when the transaction closes, most likely 
in the second quarter of 2013. However, we would expect to provide more 
clarity on the ultimate ratings outcome as the companies provide more 
information on financial policy and strategic direction. In resolving the 
CreditWatch, we will assess the effect of the transaction on Sprint Nextel's 
financial risk profile and the business strategy, including its LTE buildout.

Ratings List
Ratings Remain On CreditWatch; Recovery Ratings Unchanged

Sprint Nextel Corp.
Sprint Capital Corp.
Nextel Finance Co.
 Corporate Credit Rating                B+/Watch Pos/--    

Sprint Nextel Corp.
 Senior Unsecured                       BB-/Watch Pos      
   Recovery rating                      2                  
 Senior Unsecured                       B+/Watch Pos       
   Recovery rating                      3                  

Nextel Communications Inc.
 Senior Unsecured                       B+/Watch Pos       
   Recovery rating                      3                  

Nextel Systems Corp.
 Senior Secured                         BB/Watch Pos       
   Recovery rating                      1                  

Sprint Capital Corp.
 Senior Unsecured                       B+/Watch Pos       
   Recovery rating                      3                  

iPCS Inc.
 Senior Secured                         B+/Watch Pos       
   Recovery rating                      4

