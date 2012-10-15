版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 10月 16日 星期二 04:34 BJT

TEXT-Fitch affirms AXIS Capital Holdings

Oct 15 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed AXIS Capital Holdings, Limited's (AXIS
Capital) 'A' Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and 'A-' senior debt rating.
Additionally, Fitch has affirmed the 'A+' Insurer Financial Strength (IFS)
ratings of AXIS Capital's operating subsidiaries. The Rating Outlook is 
Stable. A full list of ratings follows at the end of this release. 

Fitch's ratings reflect AXIS Capital's solid history of underwriting results, 
strong capitalization, and conservative investment profile and reserving 
practices. Offsetting factors include the company's significant catastrophe 
exposure. 

AXIS Capital has demonstrated solid underwriting results with a 10-year average 
combined ratio of 85.3% ending Dec. 31, 2011, which is better than its Bermuda 
peers. The company reported a 93.6% combined ratio for the first six months of 
2012, which is a significant improvement from the prior year period's combined 
ratio of 129.1%. Catastrophe losses contributed 5.9 percentage points and 43 
percentage points to the combined ratio in the respective periods, which did not
appear to be out of proportion with AXIS Capital's market share or relative to 
peer experience.

Fitch views AXIS Capital's catastrophe exposure as significant but in line with 
peer companies in similar lines of business and somewhat mitigated by its 
reinsurance programs. Among other measures, the company manages its exposure to 
catastrophic events by zone and return period, such that it would expect a 
maximum loss of 25% of prior quarter-end common stockholders' equity in a 
one-in-250-year event. 

The company's history of favorable reserve development has benefited earnings; 
however, sustaining that level of development will be a challenge given the soft
market conditions faced by both primary insurers and reinsurers. Premium 
diversification allows AXIS Capital to compete effectively under a variety of 
market conditions and reduce its exposure to any one segment of the market.

AXIS Capital has significantly grown its shareholders' equity over the past 
decade since its inception to $5.7 billion as of June 30, 2012. Operating 
leverage is in line with peer companies at 0.6x as of year-end 2011 and 
financial leverage is moderate at 15.2%. All classes of AXIS Capital's preferred
securities are treated as equity in financial leverage calculations.

Fitch views AXIS Capital's recently announced senior management changes as 
neutral to the rating, given the team's tenure with the company.

Key rating triggers that may lead to a downgrade include a significant loss of 
capital resulting from a major catastrophic event that is worse than 
expectations or industry and peer company results; an inability to raise capital
following a loss event; a deterioration in underwriting results such that they 
no longer outperform peers; operating earnings coverage (including preferred 
dividends) below 7.0x for a sustained period; an increase in operating leverage 
above a 1.0x net written premiums-to-equity ratio; significant reserve 
deficiencies; or financial leverage above 25%.

Key rating triggers that may lead to an upgrade include a significant increase 
in surplus and reduced exposure to catastrophe losses. However, given publicly 
traded companies' sensitivity around managing capital, this level of 
overcapitalization is unlikely. 

Fitch has affirmed the following rating:

AXIS Capital Holdings, Ltd.
--Issuer Default Rating at 'A' 
--5.75% Senior Debt Rating at 'A-' 
--Series A 7.25% Preferred Securities Rating at 'BBB' 
--Series B 7.5% Preferred Securities Rating at 'BBB'
--Series C 6.875% Preferred Securities Rating at 'BBB'

AXIS Specialty Finance LLC
--5.875% Senior Debt Rating at 'A-' 

AXIS Specialty Limited (Bermuda)
AXIS Reinsurance Company
AXIS Insurance Company
AXIS Surplus Insurance Company
AXIS Specialty Insurance Company
--Insurer Financial Strength Ratings at 'A+'

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐