公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 5月 18日 星期五 05:55 BJT

RESIDENTIALCAPITALLLC/BRIEF (URGENT)

May 17 Residential Capital LLC : * Moodys downgrades gmac-rfcs master servicer sq rating, maintains review for

possible downgrade * Rpt-moodys downgrades gmac-rfcs master servicer sq rating, maintains review

for possible downgrade

