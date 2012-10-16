版本:
TEXT-S&P rates HCA Inc secured notes 'BB', senior notes 'B-'

Overview
     -- U.S. hospital operator HCA Inc. is proposing to issue $1 billion new 
senior secured notes and $1 billion senior notes.
     -- HCA intends to use the proceeds to refinance existing senior secured 
notes and finance a shareholder dividend. These actions, which only slightly 
increase leverage and are consistent with our expectations, do not affect our 
view of HCA's financial risk profile.
     -- We are assigning the new senior secured notes a 'BB' issue-level 
rating with a recovery rating of '1', and the new senior notes a 
'B-'issue-level rating with a recovery rating of '6'. The 'B+' corporate 
credit rating on the company is unchanged.
     -- The stable rating outlook reflects our view that the company's growth 
strategy and historically aggressive financial policy will keep the company 
highly leveraged, with debt to EBITDA in a range between 4.5x and 5x.
 
Rating Action
On Oct. 16, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned Nashville-based 
HCA Inc.'s $1 billion senior secured notes due 2023 a 'BB' issue-level rating 
(two notches above the 'B+' corporate credit rating on the company) with a 
recovery rating of '1', indicating our expectation for very high (90% to 100%) 
recovery in the event of a payment default.

At the same time, we assigned HCA's $1 billion senior notes due 2023 a 'B-' 
issue-level rating (two notches below the corporate credit rating) with a 
recovery rating of '6', indicating our expectation for negligible (0% to 10%) 
recovery in the event of a payment default.

All other ratings, including the corporate credit rating, are affirmed. The 
rating outlook is stable.

Rationale
The rating on Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA is based on Standard & Poor's Ratings 
Services' assessment of its business risk profile as "fair," reflecting both 
its relatively diversified hospital portfolio and significant reimbursement 
risk. We consider the financial risk profile as "highly leveraged," reflecting 
leverage near 5x, and its shareholder-friendly financial policy. As of June 
30, 2012, HCA owned and operated 163 hospitals and 110 freestanding surgery 
centers.

The ratings reflect our expectation for a total revenue increase in 2012 of 
about 10%. This high rate of growth is aided by the late-2011 acquisition of 
the remaining interest in the Health One operation in Denver. We expect HCA's 
organic growth rate to remain near its recent 4% level, supported by HCA's 
2%-3%same-facility growth in adjusted admissions, and minimal increase in net 
revenue per adjusted admission in 2012. The company remains acquisitive, but 
we believe acquisitions will remain moderate, and expect management to 
continue to seek cost control opportunities to help mitigate reimbursement 
pressure and still-rising bad debt. We believe the EBITDA margin for 2012 will 
be in the mid-19% area, a decline from the 20% level as of June 20, 2012. We 
estimate margins were inflated in the first half of 2012 by about 120 basis 
points as a result of the recognition of net revenue from the Rural Floor 
Provision Settlement and adjustments recognized for new ratios used for 
calculating Medicare Disproportionate Share reimbursement for federal fiscal 
years ended Sept. 30, 2006, through Sept. 30, 2009. We expect leverage to be 
in the high-4x area at the end of 2012.

For 2013, we expect the absence of one-time adjustments and reimbursement 
pressure to cause HCA's EBITDA margin to fall about 100 basis points. Other 
factors we consider in this estimation include our expectation for 
low-single-digit increases in same-facility adjusted patient admissions and 
low-single-digit increases in same-facility net revenue per admission. We 
include in this estimate 5% to 7% rate increases from private insurance 
companies, small Medicare rate increases, flat-to-negative Medicaid payment 
rate changes, and further increases in bad debt.

We expect leverage to hover in the high-4x to 5x range. This view includes our 
belief that HCA will continue to pay shareholder dividends, or share 
repurchases in an amount equal to or greater than its free cash flow 
generation. This would suggest that debt outstanding could increase, 
particularly if HCA completes any acquisitions.

Our assessment of HCA's highly leveraged financial risk profile reflects our 
view that leverage will remain relatively little changed. This includes our 
belief that HCA's financial policy will remain aggressive. For a long time, 
the company's financial policy has been shareholder friendly, characterized by 
a dividend policy that absorbs all free cash flow, with little to no 
allocation to debt repayment. At this time, we do not believe that HCA is 
committed to improving its financial profile to a level where we would 
consider revising our assessment to "aggressive" from "highly leveraged," 
which would necessitate permanent debt reduction such that leverage declined 
to below 5x on a sustained basis. We also believe the difficult reimbursement 
environment continues to pressure profitability.

We view HCA's business risk as fair because of the company's large, relatively 
diversified portfolio of hospitals that helps the company manage uncertain 
reimbursement and spreads local market risk over many markets. HCA's hospitals 
are commonly located in midsize to larger markets and often have a strong 
market presence. HCA's size and market presence provides scale that helps 
contract negotiations with private insurance companies. However, this is 
tempered by the risks to pricing, as third-party payors seek to limit the 
rising cost of care for their beneficiaries. It is also tempered somewhat by 
some state concentration risk, as the company derives about half of its 
revenues from only two (Florida and Texas) of the 20 states in which it 
operates. Nevertheless, HCA's profile, including the large number of local 
markets it serves, places it among our highest-ranked companies relative to 
its rated peer for-profit hospital companies. Our business risk assessment 
also incorporates our view of HCA's still-increasing level of uncompensated 
care provided, the ongoing shift of certain procedures to an outpatient 
setting, and still-weak overall economic conditions that have contributed to 
an adverse shift in payor mix.

Liquidity
HCA's liquidity is "strong," with sources of cash that will exceed uses of 
cash over the next 12 to 24 months. Our assessment of HCA's liquidity 
incorporates the following expectations and assumptions: 
     -- Sources of liquidity will exceed uses by about 2.5x. 
     -- Sources of liquidity include about $4.5 billion of unadjusted 
operating cash flow before capital expenses and acquisition spending.
     -- We expect HCA to have at least $2 billion total availability at any 
time on its two revolving credit facilities. 
     -- We expect uses of cash to include some investment in working capital, 
and capital expenditures of about $1.5 billion.
     -- We expect covenant cushions to remain significant.
     -- We do not expect the company to have any significant debt maturities 
until 2016. 
 
Recovery analysis
For the complete recovery analysis, see the recovery report on HCA, to be 
published shortly on RatingsDirect.

Outlook
Our rating outlook on HCA is stable. While we expect relatively stable 
operating trends, we expect HCA to continue to allocate ample free cash flow 
to reward shareholders such that credit protection measures remain unchanged.

If HCA can limit margin declines, keep bad debt expense relatively controlled, 
and, most importantly, commit to an improvement in its financial risk profile 
such that we had confidence that leverage would remain under 5x, we could 
raise the rating. However, because we believe any near-term improvement will 
be temporary, we do not believe an upgrade is possible for the next year. 

Conversely, if HCA cannot overcome industry pressure on earnings and cash 
flow, or if shareholder distributions become excessive to the point that 
lease-adjusted debt to EBITDA climbs well above 6x, we could consider a lower 
rating. We believe that, without debt-financed shareholder activity, HCA's 
EBITDA margin would have to fall about 350 basis points from recent levels for 
leverage to increase this much, a scenario we believe is unlikely. This would 
occur before any concern about covenant compliance because of the large 
covenant cushion.

Ratings List

Ratings Affirmed

HCA Inc.
 Corporate Credit Rating                B+/Stable/--       

HCA Inc.
 Senior Secured                         BB                 
  Recovery rating                       1
 Senior Unsecured                       B-                 
  Recovery rating                       6

HCA Holdings Inc.
 Senior Unsecured                       B-                 
  Recovery rating                       6

HCA UK Capital Ltd.
 Senior Secured                         BB                 
  Recovery rating                       1
New Rating

HCA Inc.
 Senior Secured
  US$1 bil  sr nts due 2023             BB                 
   Recovery Rating                      1                  
 Senior Unsecured
  US$1 bil  sr unsecd nts due 2023      B-                 
   Recovery Rating                      6                  


