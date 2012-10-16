TEXT-Fitch assigns Vakifbank eurobond expected 'BB(exp)' rating

Oct 16 - Fitch Ratings has assigned Turkiye Vakiflar Bankasi T.A.O.'s upcoming USD issue of subordinated notes an expected 'BB(EXP)' rating. Vakifbank is rated Long-term Foreign and Local Currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) 'BB+'/Stable, Short-term Foreign and Local Currency IDR 'B', Viability Rating 'bb+', Support Rating '3', Support Rating Floor 'BB+' and National Long-term rating 'AA+(tur)'/Stable. Vakifbank was the seventh-largest bank in Turkey in total unconsolidated bank assets at end-H112. It is 58.5% owned by the General Directorate of Foundations, which is fully controlled and managed by the Turkish state, 16.2% by the bank's pension fund. 25.2% of the shares are publicly traded. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. Applicable criteria, 'Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria', dated 15 August 2012, and 'Rating Bank Regulatory Capital and Similar Securities', dated 15 December 2011, are available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria Rating Bank Regulatory Capital and Similar Securities