TEXT-S&P cuts FirstRand Bank, FirstRand ratings

Overview
     -- On Oct. 12, 2012, we lowered the long-term foreign currency sovereign 
rating on the Republic of South Africa to 'BBB' from 'BBB+' and the long-term 
local currency rating to 'A-' from 'A'. We also lowered the short-term local 
currency rating to 'A-2' from 'A-1' and affirmed the short-term foreign 
currency rating at 'A-2'. The outlook remains negative.
     -- We are therefore lowering the long-term rating on FirstRand Bank Ltd 
(FRB) to 'BBB' from 'BBB+' and the long- and short-term ratings on FirstRand 
Ltd. (FRL) to 'BBB-/A-3' from 'BBB/A-2'.
     -- At the same time, we affirmed the South Africa national scale ratings 
on both entities, following the revision of the mapping guidance for the South 
Africa national rating scale following the sovereign downgrade.
     -- The negative outlook on both entities reflects the negative outlook on 
South Africa.
Rating Action
On Oct. 16, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered the long-term 
rating on FirstRand Bank Ltd. (FRB) to 'BBB' from 'BBB+' and affirmed the 
'A-2' short-term rating. We also lowered the long- and short-term ratings on 
FirstRand Ltd. (FRL), the nonoperational holding company, to 'BBB-/A-3'
from 'BBB/A-2'. The outlook on the two entities is negative.

At the same time, we affirmed the South Africa national scale ratings on FRB 
at 'zaAA/zaA-1' and on FRL at 'zaAA-/zaA-1' following the revision of the 
mapping guidance for the South Africa national rating scale following the 
sovereign downgrade.
Rationale
The rating actions on FRB and FRL follow the lowering of the long-term foreign 
currency ratings on South Africa (see "South Africa FC Long-Term Rating 
Lowered To 'BBB'; LC Ratings Lowered To 'A-/A-2'; Outlook Remains Negative," 
published on RatingsDirect on Oct. 12, 2012). While the stand-alone credit 
profile (SACP) of FRB remains at 'bbb+', which is above the foreign currency 
sovereign credit rating, the ratings on the bank are capped by the sovereign 
rating. We do not rate South African banks above the sovereign foreign 
currency ratings because of the direct and indirect effects the sovereign in 
distress would have on a bank's operations.

Due to its status as a nonoperational holding company, we rate FRL one notch 
below the issuer credit ratings on FRB. This reflects FRL's reliance on 
dividends from operating companies to meet its obligations, which exposes the 
entity to potential regulatory impositions and structural subordination.

The lowering of the sovereign ratings reflects our opinion that strikes in 
South Africa's mining sector will likely feed into the political debate in the 
run-up to the 2014 elections, which may increase uncertainties related to the 
African National Congress' (ANC's) future policy framework. In our opinion, 
underlying social tensions in South Africa will increase spending pressures 
and reduced fiscal flexibility for the government. Due to production losses, 
we now expect GDP growth to soften to not more than 2.5% in 2012 and the 
current account deficit to increase to at least 5.1% of GDP.

Outlook
The negative outlook reflects that on South Africa. We would lower the ratings 
on both entities in the event of a sovereign downgrade. Furthermore, 
heightened economic risk--either through lower domestic economic growth or 
increasing political risks--could increase funding and liquidity risks, which 
would result in a downward revision of our assessment of the bank's SACP. 
However, as the SACP of FRB is currently above the foreign currency ratings on 
South Africa, this would not affect its ratings as long as the SACP remains at 
least 'bbb'.

We will maintain the one-notch differential between FRL and FRB, reflecting 
our view that FRL's status exposes it to potential regulatory impositions and 
structural subordination.

A revision of the outlook on the sovereign to stable would trigger a similar 
outlook revision on FRB and FRL, all other things being equal.
Ratings Score Snapshot
Issuer Credit Rating          BBB/Negative/A-2
SACP                          bbb+
 Anchor                       bbb
 Business Position            Adequate (0)
 Capital and Earnings         Adequate (0)
 Risk Position                Strong (+1)
 Funding and Liquidity        Average and Adequate (0)

Support                       0
 GRE Support                  0
 Group Support                0
 Sovereign Support            0

Additional Factors            -1

Ratings List

Downgraded; Ratings Affirmed
                                        To                 From
FirstRand Bank Ltd.
 Counterparty Credit Rating             BBB/Negative/A-2   BBB+/Negative/A-2
 Certificate Of Deposit                 BBB                BBB+
 Senior Unsecured                       BBB                BBB+


FirstRand Ltd.
 Counterparty Credit Rating             BBB-/Negative/A-3  BBB/Negative/A-2


Ratings Affirmed

FirstRand Bank Ltd.
 Counterparty Credit Rating
 South African National Scale           zaAA/--/zaA-1      

FirstRand Ltd.
 Counterparty Credit Rating
 South African National Scale           zaAA-/--/zaA-1     



