TEXT-Fitch on N-Star

May 18 - Fitch Ratings has been notified by agents of N-Star Real Estate CDO
I Ltd. of the proposed novation of the transaction's interest rate swap
counterparty to Bank of NY Mellon (BONY; rated 'AA-/F1+', Outlook Stable)
replacing Citibank N.A (rated 'A/F1', Outlook Stable). Additionally, BONY is
proposing to execute a Credit Support Annex (CSA) in conjunction with the swap
novation. Fitch does not expect the swap novation and proposed CSA to have any
impact on the existing ratings on the above referenced transaction. Based on its
current rating by Fitch, BONY is an eligible counterparty for the transaction
under Fitch's criteria 'Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance
Transactions'. The proposed CSA is in line with Fitch's expectations with
respect to timing of remedial actions and levels of collateralization outlined
in Fitch's 'Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance Transactions:
Derivative Addendum'.
The current 'Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance Transactions' is
under review and is subject to an exposure draft consultation. The exposure
draft was published on March 12, 2012, and its proposals - if adopted into
criteria - are not expected to result in rating actions on these transactions.
However, this cannot be entirely precluded if the final criteria differ
materially from the exposure draft proposals. Fitch is not a party to the
transaction and therefore does not provide consent or approval to changes in its
terms, as that remains the sole preserve of the transaction parties. Fitch
expects to be notified by the trustee when or if the proposed amendments are
executed either in part or in their entirety.