TEXT-S&P cuts Standard Bank of South Africa rating to 'BBB'

Overview
     -- On Oct. 12, 2012, we lowered the long-term foreign currency sovereign 
rating on the Republic of South Africa to 'BBB' from 'BBB+' and the long-term 
local currency rating to 'A-' from 'A'. We also lowered the short-term local 
currency rating to 'A-2' from 'A-1' and affirmed the short-term foreign 
currency rating at 'A-2'. The outlook remains negative. 
     -- In our view, the sovereign's capacity to provide extraordinary support 
to Standard Bank of South Africa Ltd. (SBSA) in case of need has now 
diminished. Before the sovereign downgrade, sovereign support had lifted the 
rating on the bank one notch above its stand-alone credit profile.
     -- We are therefore lowering our unsolicited long-term issuer credit 
rating on SBSA to 'BBB' from 'BBB+' and affirming the 'A-2' short-term rating. 
     -- The outlook remains negative, reflecting that on the Republic of South 
Africa.
Rating Action
On Oct. 16, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered the unsolicited 
long-term issuer credit rating of Standard Bank of South Africa Ltd (SBSA) to 
'BBB' from 'BBB+' and affirmed its 'A-2' short-term rating. The outlook 
remains negative.
Rationale
The rating action on SBSA follows the lowering of the ratings of South Africa. 
We have removed the one notch of uplift above the bank's stand-alone credit 
profile (SACP) of 'bbb', which had stemmed from the likelihood of 
extraordinary support from the sovereign in case of need. This follows our 
downgrade of South Africa (see "South Africa FC Long-Term Rating Lowered To 
'BBB'; LC Ratings Lowered To 'A-/A-2'; Outlook Remains Negative," published on 
RatingsDirect on Oct. 12, 2012). The removal of sovereign support reflects our 
opinion of the reduced capacity of the South African government to provide 
extraordinary support to banks in case of need. 

The lowering of the sovereign ratings reflects our opinion that strikes in 
South Africa's mining sector will likely feed into the political debate in the 
run-up to the 2014 elections, which may increase uncertainties related to the 
African National Congress' future policy framework. In our opinion, underlying 
social tensions in South Africa will increase spending pressures and reduce 
fiscal flexibility for the government. Due to production losses, we now expect 
GDP growth to soften to not more than 2.5% in 2012 and the current account 
deficit to increase to at least 5.1% of GDP.

The ratings on SBSA reflect its 'bbb' anchor, as well as its "strong" business 
position, "moderate" capital and earnings, "adequate" risk position, "average" 
funding, and "adequate" liquidity, as our criteria define these terms. The 
ratings reflect the bank's SACP of 'bbb', despite the bank's "high systemic 
importance" and the South African government's "supportive" stance toward the 
domestic banking sector.

Outlook
The negative outlook reflects that on South Africa. We would lower the ratings 
on SBSA in the event of a sovereign downgrade. Furthermore, heightened 
economic risk--either through lower domestic economic growth or increasing 
political risks--or worsening industry risks through changing competitive 
dynamics or higher funding and liquidity risks could result in a downward 
revision of our assessment of the bank's SACP and a ratings downgrade.

We could also lower the ratings on SBSA if the bank's capitalization, measured 
by Standard & Poor's risk-adjusted capital ratio before adjustments, were to 
deteriorate to below 5%, or if the bank's asset quality were to deteriorate 
significantly. As we forecast modest loan growth, slow improvement in asset 
quality, and stable capital ratios, we consider further SACP movement unlikely 
in the medium term.

A revision of the outlook on the sovereign to stable would trigger an outlook 
revision on SBSA to stable, provided the bank's financial and business 
profiles also remained stable.


Ratings Score Snapshot
Issuer Credit Rating       BBB/Negative/A-2

SACP                       bbb
 Anchor                    bbb   
 Business Position         Strong (+1)
 Capital and Earnings      Moderate (-1)
 Risk Position             Adequate (0)
 Funding and Liquidity     Average and Adequate (0)

Support                    0
 GRE Support               0
 Group Support             0
 Sovereign Support         0

Additional Factors         0

Related Criteria And Research
All articles listed below are available on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit 
Portal, unless otherwise stated. 
     -- Banks: Rating Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011
     -- Bank Capital Methodology And Assumptions, Dec. 6, 2010
     -- Group Rating Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011
     -- Bank Hybrid Capital Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 1, 2011
Ratings List
Downgraded; Ratings Affirmed
                                        To                 From
Standard Bank of South Africa Ltd. (Unsolicited Ratings)
 Counterparty Credit Rating             BBB/Negative/A-2   BBB+/Negative/A-2


This unsolicited rating(s) was initiated by Standard & Poor's. It may be based 
solely on publicly available information and may or may not involve the 
participation of the issuer. Standard & Poor's has used information from 
sources believed to be reliable based on standards established in our Credit 
Ratings Information and Data Policy but does not guarantee the accuracy, 
adequacy, or completeness of any information used.

Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 
column.

