TEXT-Fitch rates HCA Inc proposed notes

Oct 16 - Fitch Ratings has assigned the following ratings to HCA Inc.'s
(HCA) $2 billion proposed note issuances:
--$1 billion proposed senior secured notes, 'BB+/RR1';
--$1 billion proposed senior unsecured notes, 'B+/RR4'.
A full list of HCA's ratings is shown below. The Rating Outlook is Stable. The
ratings apply to $27 billion of debt outstanding at June 30, 2012.
Fitch expects that the company will apply the proceeds of the proposed notes for
general corporate purposes, potentially including reducing its 2013 bank term
loan maturity as well as funding an approximately $1.2 billion special dividend
to shareholders in the fourth quarter of 2012 (Q4'12).
HCA's ratings reflect the following main credit factors:
--The company has ample headroom in its credit metrics at the 'B+' rating
category. Fitch forecasts total debt-to-EBITDA of 4.4x and EBITDA-to-gross
interest expense of 3.6x at the end of 2012; total debt-to-EBITDA above 5.0x
could result in a downgrade of the ratings.
--HCA's financial flexibility has improved following the extension of the bulk
of the 2012-2013 debt maturity wall and refinancing of high coupon second lien
secured debt at lower rates.
--Fitch expects continued robust discretionary free cash flow (FCF; cash from
operations less capital expenditures and distributions to minority interests) of
above $1.4 billion annually for HCA in 2012-2013.
--While strong cash generation could support debt pay down, Fitch does not
believe that there is compelling financial incentive for the company to apply
cash to debt reduction.
--HCA's debt agreements do not significantly limit the company's ability to
undertake leveraging transactions, and the ratings are constrained by the
prospect for debt funding of additional shareholder dividends and share
repurchases. A demonstrated commitment to maintaining debt below 4.5x EBITDA
over the next 12-18 months could support a positive rating action.
SOLID FINANCIAL FLEXIBILTY
HCA's liquidity profile is basically solid following the extension of the bulk
of the company's 2012-2013 debt maturities and the refinancing of its relatively
high coupon second lien secured debt at lower rates. At June 30, 2012, near-term
maturities in the capital structure include $1.5 billion of unsecured notes and
approximately $1.6 billion of bank term loan maturities in 2012-2013. Fitch
expects that HCA will apply proceeds of the proposed senior secured notes to
reduce its 2013 bank term loan maturities, leaving the company with a still
sizeable but manageable maturity schedule in 2012-2013.
Financial flexibility adequate to address the remaining 2012-2013 maturities is
provided by ample sources of liquidity and solid demonstrated capital market
access. At June 30, 2012, HCA's liquidity included $518 million of cash on hand,
$3.1 billion of capacity on its bank facility revolving loans and latest 12
month (LTM) FCF (cash from operations less capital expenditures, dividends and
distributions) of about 1.5 billion. HCA's LTM EBITDA-to-gross interest expense
was solid for the 'B+' rating category at 3.5x and the company had about a 40%
EBITDA cushion under its bank facility financial maintenance covenant, which
requires debt net of cash maintained below 6.75x EBITDA.
CASH GENERATION OUTLOOK
Fitch's 2012-2013 operating forecast for HCA projects the company generating
$3.7 billion-$3.8 billion in cash from operations (CFO) and $1.4 billion-$1.5
billion in FCF before dividends, assuming capital expenditures of about $1.8
billion and minority distributions of about $420 million. Excluding a 1Q'12 $982
million special dividend payment, FCF before dividends would have been nearly
$2.5 billion in the LTM period ended June 30, 2012.
Versus the $2.5 billion of pre-dividend FCF generated in the LTM, Fitch's more
conservative forecast is driven primarily by higher capital expenditures and
cash taxes. In 2011, FCF was boosted by a favorable $800 million swing in cash
tax payments versus 2010, mostly due to tax refunds related to settlements that
are not expected to reoccur. Also, CFO was boosted by $270 million in 2Q'12 as a
result of a settlement from the federal government related to historical
Medicare payment rates. CFO was higher than normal across the hospital industry
in the first half of 2012 as a result of these one-time payments.
Fitch forecasts capital expenditures of $1.8 billion-$1.9 billion for HCA in
2012-2013, up from $1.67 billion in 2011. A higher level of capital expenditures
is anticipated across the for-profit hospital industry in 2012. The anticipated
increase in spending by the industry is driven by the construction of new and
replacement hospitals, maintenance items at recently acquired hospitals and
spending to implement electronic health records systems.
AGGRESSIVE CAPITAL DEPLOYMENT COULD CONSTRAIN RATINGS
Pro forma for the $2 billion proposed notes issuance and assuming half of the
proceeds are applied to refinance outstanding debt, Fitch forecasts year end
2012 total debt-to-EBITDA of 4.4x for HCA. At this level, HCA's debt leverage
is basically consistent with its peer companies. While FCF generation could
support debt pay down, Fitch does not believe that there is compelling financial
incentive for the company to significantly reduce its debt balances, so it
expects that any further leverage reduction will come from incremental growth in
EBITDA. Fitch's near-term (through 2013) operating outlook for HCA does
incorporate modestly positive growth in EBITDA.
Assuming that the company funds a $1.25 billion dividend in 4Q'12, HCA will have
paid out a cumulative $6.525 billion in dividend payments to the company's
owners since early 2010. As evidenced by the proposed notes issuance, which is
anticipated to increase debt in the capital structure, there is the potential
for debt to trend higher in the near term as the result of funding of additional
dividends or share repurchases.
HCA's debt agreements provide significant capacity for additional dividend
payments and share repurchases. Although Fitch expects that a $1.25 billion
dividend payment would consume most of the currently available capacity for
restricted payments under the bank agreement covenants, additional capacity will
build quickly based on 50% of net income. A commitment to maintaining debt below
4.5x EBITDA over the next 12-18 months despite ongoing shareholder friendly cash
deployment could support an upgrade of the IDR to 'BB-'.
HOSPITAL INDUSTRY OPERATING OUTLOOK
Organic top-line trends in the for-profit hospital sector have recently been
weak, and Fitch does not see a near-term catalyst for improvement. The most
important drivers of the trend are high unemployment and government pricing
pressure, exacerbated by the implementation of Medicare payment reforms required
by the Affordable Care Act (ACA). Management's cost-cutting efforts and low
inflation in labor and supply costs are supporting the industry's profitability.
HCA's organic patient volume trends were stronger than that of the broader
for-profit hospital sector in 2011 and the first half of 2012. However, a shift
to patients with less profitable government health insurance coverage has
recently been a headwind to the company's topline growth and profitability.
Fitch's near-term (through 2013) operating outlook for HCA incorporates modest
positive growth in EBITDA despite a slightly lower level of profitability caused
by continued mix shift to less profitable Medicaid and uninsured patient
volumes. Fitch expects low-to-mid single digit organic topline growth for HCA in
the near term. This is mostly contributed through growth in patient volume since
pricing is expected to continue to be strained.
Fitch projects a positive benefit to the hospital industry's revenue, EBITDA and
FCF from the implementation of the ACA in 2014-2015. The initial benefits to the
industry are the result of the health insurance coverage expansion elements of
the ACA. An increase in the number of individuals with health insurance will
lead to a reduced level of uncompensated care and associated bad debt expense
for hospital providers, as well as an increase in the organic volume of
patients. The positive boost to financial trends is likely to erode over time as
hospital providers experience lower payment rates from both government and
commercial insurers in the subsequent years.
DEBT ISSUE RATINGS AND RECOVERY ANALYSIS
Fitch currently rates HCA as follows:
HCA, Inc.
--IDR 'B+';
--Senior secured credit facilities (cash flow and asset backed) 'BB+/RR1' (100%
estimated recovery);
--Senior secured first lien notes 'BB+/RR1' (100% estimated recovery);
--Senior secured second lien notes 'BB+/RR1' (100% estimated recovery);
--Senior unsecured notes 'B+/RR4' (40% estimated recovery).
HCA Holdings Inc.
--IDR 'B+';
--Senior unsecured notes 'B-/RR6' (0% estimated recovery).
The debt issue ratings are based on a distressed recovery scenario which assumes
that value for HCA's creditors will be maximized as a going concern (rather than
a liquidation scenario). Fitch estimates a post-default EBITDA for HCA of $3.9
billion, which is a 40% haircut from the LTM EBITDA level of $6.5 billion. A 40%
haircut represents roughly the level of EBITDA decline that would trip the 6.75x
net leverage bank facility financial maintenance covenant.
Fitch then applies a 7.0x multiple to post-default EBITDA, resulting in a
post-default EV of $27.2 billion for HCA. The multiple is based on observation
of both recent transactions/takeout and public market multiples in the
healthcare industry. Fitch significantly haircuts the transaction/takeout
multiple assigned to healthcare providers since transactions in this part of the
healthcare industry tend to command multiples of closer to 7.0x versus the 9.74x
healthcare sector transaction multiple 10-year low.
Fitch applies a waterfall analysis to the post-default EV based on the relative
claims of the debt in the capital structure. Administrative claims are assumed
to consume $2.7 billion or 10% of post-default EV, which is a standard
assumption in Fitch's recovery analysis. Also standard in its analysis, Fitch
assumes that HCA would fully draw the $4.5 billion available balance on its bank
facility revolvers in a bankruptcy scenario and includes that amount in the
claims waterfall.
The 'BB+/RR1' rating for HCA's secured debt (which includes the bank credit
facilities, the first and second lien notes) reflects Fitch's expectations for
100% recovery under a bankruptcy scenario. The 'B+/RR4' rating on the HCA Inc.
unsecured notes rating reflects Fitch's expectations for recovery of 40% and the
'B-/RR6' rating on the HCA Holdings, Inc. unsecured notes reflects expectation
of 0% recovery.
The debt issue ratings are sensitive to the amount and relative ranking of the
debt in the capital structure. The current ratings assume that the proposed
notes issuance includes $1 billion each of secured notes and HCA Inc. unsecured
notes and that the proceeds of the secured notes are applied to reduce the
amount of bank debt outstanding. Fitch could adjust the debt issue ratings if
the size and use of proceeds of the proposed notes deviates from these pro forma
expectations.
If HCA elects to upsize the amount of secured debt in the capital structure
through the proposed note issuance, it could result in a downgrade of the HCA
Inc. unsecured notes because of diminished recovery prospects for those holders.
Assuming $1 billion of HCA Inc. unsecured notes are added to the capital
structure through the proposed notes issuance, there is capacity to add up to
$800 million in additional secured debt without diminishing recovery prospects
for the HCA Inc. unsecured note holders to below the 'RR4' recovery band of
31%-50%, causing a downgrade of the HCA Inc. unsecured notes by one-notch, to
'B/RR5'. The ratings on the secured debt and the HCA Holdings Inc. unsecured
notes would not be affected.
HCA has good incremental capacity for additional secured debt issuance under its
debt agreements. The only limit on secured debt is a 3.75x first lien leverage
ratio test in the bank agreements. First lien debt includes the bank debt and
the first lien secured notes. At June 30, 2012, total first lien debt equaled
$17.4 billion and 2.7x debt-to-EBITDA. Based on $6.5 billion in LTM EBITDA,
Fitch estimates total first lien secured debt capacity of $24.3 billion,
implying additional first lien capacity under the bank agreement covenant of
about $6.9 billion.
WHAT COULD TRIGGER A RATING ACTION
An upgrade of the IDR to 'BB-' would be supported by total debt maintained below
4.5x EBITDA and interest coverage above 3.5x EBITDA over the next 12-18 months.
Drivers of a positive rating action would include a commitment to maintenance of
credit metrics at these levels despite the company's recently shareholder
friendly capital deployment activities.
A downgrade of the IDR could result from debt above 5.0x EBITDA and interest
coverage below 3.0x EBITDA. This could result from a combination of a stressed
operating scenario and aggressive capital deployment. Fitch sees the most likely
drivers of a stressed operating scenario for HCA as continued weakness in
payments. This could be the result of ongoing strained state Medicaid funding in
its largest states (about half of revenues come from its 75 hospitals in Texas
and Florida) coupled with persistent shift in its mix of patients to those with
less profitable Medicaid coverage as well as uninsured patients.