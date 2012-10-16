版本:
TEXT-S&P rates CNH Capital LLC proposed notes 'BB'

Oct 16 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it assigned its
'BB' issue rating to U.S.-based CNH Capital LLC's proposed $500 million of
senior unsecured notes. CNH Capital is a wholly owned subsidiary of The
Netherlands-based CNH Global N.V. (BB+/Stable/--).

The ratings on CNH Capital (a wholly owned captive finance company that 
provides financial services for CNH Global customers in the U.S. and Canada) 
reflect those on CNH Global, its parent. We view this subsidiary as a core 
holding of CNH Global given its strategic importance to the parent, CNH 
Global's ability to influence CNH Capital's actions, and our expectation that 
the parent would provide financial support to the capital company in times of 
need. CNH Capital's receivables account for more than half of the total 
managed portfolio of CNH Global's worldwide financial services organization. 
We believe CNH Capital's financial services are a key offering that 
facilitates the sale of CNH Global's equipment.

Our 'BB' issue rating on CNH Capital's senior unsecured notes reflects the 
capital company's heavy reliance on secured debt, primarily through 
asset-backed security transactions, which we consider to have encumbered a 
significant majority (more than 70%) of the assets on its balance sheet. We 
believe that these transactions could materially weaken recovery prospects for 
the unsecured debtholders in the event of a default.

The ratings on agricultural and construction equipment manufacturer CNH Global 
reflect Standard & Poor's assessment of the company's business risk profile as 
"satisfactory" and its financial risk profile as "significant." The long-term 
corporate credit rating and outlook on CNH Global are the same as those on its 
Italy-based parent, Fiat Industrial SpA (BB+/Stable/B), which owns 
approximately 88% of the company.

We consider CNH to be one of Fiat Industrial's core holdings, as it produces 
the majority of its parent's revenues and profits. Therefore, the ratings on 
CNH Global reflect the financial and business risk profiles of its parent. 
Further, Fiat Industrial has made a proposal to combine with CNH Global 
through a new holding-company structure. CNH Global's board has recently 
concluded that the proposal was inadequate but remains available to evaluate 
alternative proposals for a merger transaction with Fiat Industrial.


RATINGS LIST

CNH Capital LLC
 Corporate Credit Rating         BB+/Stable/--

New Rating 

CNH Capital LLC
 $500 mil. senior unsecd notes   BB

