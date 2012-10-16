TEXT-S&P raises Vodacom national scale rating to 'zaAA+'

Overview -- We lowered the long-term foreign currency sovereign credit rating on the Republic of South Africa to 'BBB' from 'BBB+' and the long-term local currency rating to 'A-' from 'A' on Oct. 12, 2012. -- We subsequently revised our mapping guidelines for our South Africa national credit rating scale. -- We are raising our long-term national scale rating on South African mobile operator Vodacom Group Ltd. to 'zaAA+' from 'zaAA-' and affirming our short-term rating at 'zaA-1'. Rating Action On Oct. 16, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services raised its long-term South Africa national scale rating on Vodacom Group Ltd. to 'zaAA+' from 'zaAA-' and affirmed its short-term rating at 'zaA-1'. Rationale The rating action follows Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' revision on Oct. 15, 2012, of guidelines for its South Africa national credit rating scale (see "Standard & Poor's Revises Mapping Guidance For South Africa National Credit Rating Scale Following Sovereign Downgrade," published Oct. 15, 2012). The revised mapping follows the downgrade of our sovereign credit ratings on the Republic of South Africa on Oct. 12, 2012. The changes in the mapping table do not reflect any change in the fundamental credit quality of any individual issuer within the country except for the sovereign. South Africa national scale credit ratings express relative opinions about the creditworthiness of an issuer or credit quality of an individual debt issue, from strongest to weakest, within a universe of credit risk within the country. The changes aim at providing more room for differentiating credit quality within the country. With the revised mapping, the government of the Republic of South Africa remains the most creditworthy borrower within the South African context. We continue to view South Africa-based mobile telecommunications services provider Vodacom Group Ltd.'s business risk profile as "satisfactory" and its financial risk profile as "intermediate." The ratings on Vodacom are supported by the group's resilient and leading position in the maturing South African mobile telephony market. Rating strengths also include the group's sustained solid free cash flow generation and moderately leveraged balance sheet. However, our expectations of increasing competition and adverse regulatory changes over the next few years in South Africa constrain the ratings. Additional credit quality constraints include sizable infrastructure investment requirements and growing exposure to higher-than-average political, operational, and currency risks in the countries in which Vodacom operates outside South Africa. Related Criteria And Research -- Standard & Poor's Revises Mapping Guidance For South Africa National Credit Rating Scale Following Sovereign Downgrade, Oct. 15, 2012 -- Methodology: Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, Sept. 18, 2012 -- Methodology And Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011 -- Principles Of Credit Ratings, Feb. 16, 2011 -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Ratios And Adjustments, April 15, 2008 -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008 Ratings List Upgraded; Ratings Affirmed To From Vodacom Group Ltd. Corporate Credit Rating South African National Scale zaAA+/--/zaA-1 zaAA-/--/zaA-1 Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left column.