TEXT-S&P cuts ICO and SEPI to 'BBB-/A-3'

Overview
     -- We lowered our long- and short-term sovereign credit ratings on the 
Kingdom of Spain to 'BBB-/A-3' from 'BBB+/A-2' on Oct. 10, 2012.
     -- We equalize the ratings on Spanish government-related entities 
Instituto de Credito Oficial (ICO) and Sociedad Estatal de Participaciones 
Industriales (SEPI) with those on the sovereign, reflecting our opinion of an 
"almost certain" likelihood that they would receive timely and sufficient 
extraordinary government support in the event of financial stress.
     -- Consequently, we are lowering our long- and short-term ratings on ICO 
and SEPI to 'BBB-/A-3' from 'BBB+/A-2'.
     -- The negative outlooks on the long-term ratings on ICO and SEPI reflect 
that on Spain.

Rating Action
On Oct. 16, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered its long- and 
short-term issuer credit ratings on Spanish government-related entities 
Instituto de Credito Oficial (ICO) and Sociedad Estatal de Participaciones 
Industriales (SEPI) to 'BBB-/A-3' from 'BBB+/A-2'. The outlooks on the 
long-term ratings on ICO and SEPI remain negative.

Rationale
The downgrades of ICO and SEPI reflect a similar action on Spain on Oct. 10, 
2012 (see "Spain Ratings Lowered To 'BBB-/A-3' On Mounting Economic And 
Political Risks; Outlook Negative," published on RatingsDirect on the Global 
Credit Portal).

We consider ICO and SEPI to be government-related entities (GREs). In 
accordance with our criteria for rating GREs, we believe that there is an 
"almost certain" likelihood that ICO and SEPI would receive timely and 
sufficient extraordinary support from the Spanish government in the event of 
financial distress. As a result, we equalize the ratings on these GREs with 
those on Spain.

Our opinion of an "almost certain" likelihood of support reflects our view 
that ICO and SEPI:
     -- Play a "critical" role for Spain through their public policy mandates; 
and
     -- Have an "integral" link with the Spanish government.


Outlook
The negative outlook on the long-term ratings on ICO and SEPI reflects that on 
Spain.

Related Criteria And Research
     -- Spain Ratings Lowered To 'BBB-/A-3' On Mounting Economic And Political 
Risks; Outlook Negative, Oct. 10, 2012
     -- Rating Government-Related Entities: Methodology And Assumptions, Dec. 
9, 2010

Ratings List
Ratings Lowered
                              To                    From

Instituto de Credito Oficial
Issuer Credit Rating          BBB-/Negative/A-3     BBB+/Negative/A-2
Senior Unsecured              BBB-                  BBB+
Senior Unsecured*             BBB-                  BBB+
Commercial Paper*             A-3                   A-2

*Guaranteed by the Kingdom of Spain.

Sociedad Estatal de Participaciones Industriales
Issuer Credit Rating          BBB-/Negative/A-3     BBB+/Negative/A-2



