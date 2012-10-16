TEXT-S&P cuts ICO and SEPI to 'BBB-/A-3'

Overview -- We lowered our long- and short-term sovereign credit ratings on the Kingdom of Spain to 'BBB-/A-3' from 'BBB+/A-2' on Oct. 10, 2012. -- We equalize the ratings on Spanish government-related entities Instituto de Credito Oficial (ICO) and Sociedad Estatal de Participaciones Industriales (SEPI) with those on the sovereign, reflecting our opinion of an "almost certain" likelihood that they would receive timely and sufficient extraordinary government support in the event of financial stress. -- Consequently, we are lowering our long- and short-term ratings on ICO and SEPI to 'BBB-/A-3' from 'BBB+/A-2'. -- The negative outlooks on the long-term ratings on ICO and SEPI reflect that on Spain. Rating Action On Oct. 16, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered its long- and short-term issuer credit ratings on Spanish government-related entities Instituto de Credito Oficial (ICO) and Sociedad Estatal de Participaciones Industriales (SEPI) to 'BBB-/A-3' from 'BBB+/A-2'. The outlooks on the long-term ratings on ICO and SEPI remain negative. Rationale The downgrades of ICO and SEPI reflect a similar action on Spain on Oct. 10, 2012 (see "Spain Ratings Lowered To 'BBB-/A-3' On Mounting Economic And Political Risks; Outlook Negative," published on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal). We consider ICO and SEPI to be government-related entities (GREs). In accordance with our criteria for rating GREs, we believe that there is an "almost certain" likelihood that ICO and SEPI would receive timely and sufficient extraordinary support from the Spanish government in the event of financial distress. As a result, we equalize the ratings on these GREs with those on Spain. Our opinion of an "almost certain" likelihood of support reflects our view that ICO and SEPI: -- Play a "critical" role for Spain through their public policy mandates; and -- Have an "integral" link with the Spanish government. Outlook The negative outlook on the long-term ratings on ICO and SEPI reflects that on Spain. Related Criteria And Research -- Spain Ratings Lowered To 'BBB-/A-3' On Mounting Economic And Political Risks; Outlook Negative, Oct. 10, 2012 -- Rating Government-Related Entities: Methodology And Assumptions, Dec. 9, 2010 Ratings List Ratings Lowered To From Instituto de Credito Oficial Issuer Credit Rating BBB-/Negative/A-3 BBB+/Negative/A-2 Senior Unsecured BBB- BBB+ Senior Unsecured* BBB- BBB+ Commercial Paper* A-3 A-2 *Guaranteed by the Kingdom of Spain. Sociedad Estatal de Participaciones Industriales Issuer Credit Rating BBB-/Negative/A-3 BBB+/Negative/A-2 Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left column.