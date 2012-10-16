TEXT-S&P cuts ICO and SEPI to 'BBB-/A-3'

Overview
-- We lowered our long- and short-term sovereign credit ratings on the
Kingdom of Spain to 'BBB-/A-3' from 'BBB+/A-2' on Oct. 10, 2012.
-- We equalize the ratings on Spanish government-related entities
Instituto de Credito Oficial (ICO) and Sociedad Estatal de Participaciones
Industriales (SEPI) with those on the sovereign, reflecting our opinion of an
"almost certain" likelihood that they would receive timely and sufficient
extraordinary government support in the event of financial stress.
-- Consequently, we are lowering our long- and short-term ratings on ICO
and SEPI to 'BBB-/A-3' from 'BBB+/A-2'.
-- The negative outlooks on the long-term ratings on ICO and SEPI reflect
that on Spain.
Rating Action
On Oct. 16, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered its long- and
short-term issuer credit ratings on Spanish government-related entities
Instituto de Credito Oficial (ICO) and Sociedad Estatal de Participaciones
Industriales (SEPI) to 'BBB-/A-3' from 'BBB+/A-2'. The outlooks on the
long-term ratings on ICO and SEPI remain negative.
Rationale
The downgrades of ICO and SEPI reflect a similar action on Spain on Oct. 10,
2012 (see "Spain Ratings Lowered To 'BBB-/A-3' On Mounting Economic And
Political Risks; Outlook Negative," published on RatingsDirect on the Global
Credit Portal).
We consider ICO and SEPI to be government-related entities (GREs). In
accordance with our criteria for rating GREs, we believe that there is an
"almost certain" likelihood that ICO and SEPI would receive timely and
sufficient extraordinary support from the Spanish government in the event of
financial distress. As a result, we equalize the ratings on these GREs with
those on Spain.
Our opinion of an "almost certain" likelihood of support reflects our view
that ICO and SEPI:
-- Play a "critical" role for Spain through their public policy mandates;
and
-- Have an "integral" link with the Spanish government.
Outlook
The negative outlook on the long-term ratings on ICO and SEPI reflects that on
Spain.
Ratings List
Ratings Lowered
To From
Instituto de Credito Oficial
Issuer Credit Rating BBB-/Negative/A-3 BBB+/Negative/A-2
Senior Unsecured BBB- BBB+
Senior Unsecured* BBB- BBB+
Commercial Paper* A-3 A-2
*Guaranteed by the Kingdom of Spain.
Sociedad Estatal de Participaciones Industriales
Issuer Credit Rating BBB-/Negative/A-3 BBB+/Negative/A-2
