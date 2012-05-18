版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2012年 5月 19日 星期六 01:14 BJT

BRIEF-Moody's cuts transaction exposed to Banco Santander

May 18 Moody's downgrades one structured finance transaction
directly exposed to Banco Santander issued by Besaya ECA Limited 	
	
	
 (Reporting By Hilary Russ)

更多 瑞士市场报道

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐