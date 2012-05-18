版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 5月 19日 星期六 03:05 BJT

TEXT-Fitch affirms RPM International ratings

May 18 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed RPM International Inc.'s (RPM)
Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and senior unsecured debt ratings at 'BBB-'. 	
    	
The Outlook is Stable.	
    A full list of affirmed ratings follows at the end of the 	
press release. 	
	
RPM's ratings reflect the company's conservative financial management and 	
balanced portfolio of specialty chemical products including paints and coatings,	
roofing systems, construction chemicals, sealants and adhesives. Approximately 	
two-thirds of the company's reported revenues of $3.7 billion for the latest 12 	
months (LTM) ended Feb. 29, 2012 were generated in industrial markets. One-third	
came from consumer applications. The majority of RPM's products are geared 	
towards maintenance and repair. This focus mitigates exposure to the weakness of	
the commercial construction and residential housing markets and provides the 	
company with more stable revenues and profits. 	
	
The ratings incorporate RPM's solid credit profile. The company's leverage 	
remains manageable with gross balance sheet debt-to-operating EBITDA of 2.5x, 	
based on $1,103 million of existing debt and $442 million operating EBITDA LTM 	
to Feb 29, 2012. Fitch expects that RPM will use its financial flexibility and 	
ability to generate consistent free cash flow to maintain its gross leverage 	
well below 3.0x. The company had LTM free cash flow of $37 million after $53 	
million in capital expenditures and $111 million in dividends. RPM was 	
consistently free cash flow positive throughout the past recession. Fitch 	
expects RPM to remain free cash flow positive. 	
	
The ratings are constrained by significant pressure from higher raw material 	
costs. In the first nine months of the company's fiscal 2012, RPM's consolidated	
gross profit margin fell 60 basis points to 40.4% as the company could only 	
partially pass-on higher raw material costs to its customers. The margin decline	
occurred despite 11.5% adjusted sales growth, of which 4.9% were contributed by 	
volume improvements, 2.9% by price increases and 2.7% by acquisitions, and 1.0% 	
by favorable currency movements. 	
	
Other factors that cap the ratings are the company's growth-through-acquisition 	
strategy and its fairly high dividend payout. RPM spent $151 million for 	
acquisitions for the LTM period ended Feb. 29, 2012, a step up from the 	
company's average of $75 million annually in the previous five fiscal years. The	
integration risk is mitigated by relatively small-to-medium size of the 	
acquisition targets, which are typically bolt-on in nature and complementary to 	
RPM's existing product portfolio and geographical reach. With regard to 	
dividends, RPM paid $111 million dividends to its shareholders over the past 12 	
months. The payout totals more than 50% of the company's cash flow from 	
operations of $201 million over the same period of time. 	
	
At Feb. 29, 2012, RPM had robust liquidity of $733 million, consisting of 	
approximately $272 million cash on-hand, $357 million available under the 	
company's $400 million senior unsecured revolving credit facility maturing 	
January 2015, and $104 million of availability under its $150 million accounts 	
receivables securitization program. 	
	
RPM's revolving credit facility has two financial covenants: a debt-to-capital 	
maximum of 60% and an EBITDA interest coverage minimum of 3.5x with a carveout 	
for $10 million of acquisition-related costs annually. At Feb. 29, 2012, RPM was	
in compliance with these financial covenants. As calculated under the facility, 	
debt to capital stood at 47% and EBITDA interest coverage at 7.0x. Fitch expects	
RPM to remain in compliance with these covenants over the lifetime of the 	
facility. 	
	
The company's debt maturity profile is favorable with only $2 million due in the	
short term. The next major maturity is the company's $200 million 6.25% senior 	
unsecured notes due in December 2013. Subsequent major maturities are $150 	
million in 2015, $250 million in 2018 and $450 million in 2019. 	
	
A former subsidiary of RPM has exposure to asbestos claims. On May 31, 2010, 	
Bondex International Inc., a subsidiary of RPM, and its direct holding company, 	
Specialty Products Holding Corp. (SPHC) filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy 	
protection to resolve all pending and future asbestos lawsuits. Neither RPM 	
International nor any operating subsidiaries were part of the filing. The 	
Chapter 11 filings target to establish a section 524(g) trust that will 	
compensate existing and future asbestos claims. The trust will be funded through	
the sale of SPHC either back to RPM International or to a third party at the end	
of the Chapter 11 proceedings. If approved by the bankruptcy court, it isolates 	
all asbestos litigation at the Bondex and SPHC level, and once established, to 	
the 524 (g) trust. In addition, any future asbestos claims against Bondex, SPHC 	
or RPM International would be channeled to the 524 (g) trust by a permanent 	
injunction. SPHC has a $40 million debtor-in-possession financing in place in 	
order to fund its Chapter 11 proceedings, which are pending.               	
	
         	
	
Catalysts for an upgrade or Outlook Positive would be a permanent resolution of 	
the asbestos liabilities and a significant debt reduction relative to cash flow.	
	
	
Catalysts for a downgrade and or Outlook Negative would be failure to resolve 	
the asbestos liabilities and a meaningful increase of asbestos-related cash 	
outflows, an erosion of profits and cash flows either due to softness in key 	
end-user markets or as the result of higher raw material costs. 	
	
Acquisitions or dividends that significantly exceed internally generated cash 	
flows could also lead to negative rating actions.	
	
The following ratings for RPM International Inc. were affirmed:	
--Long-term IDR at 'BBB-';	
--Senior unsecured bank credit facility at 'BBB-';	
--Senior unsecured notes at 'BBB-';	
	
The Rating Outlook is Stable.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐