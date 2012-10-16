TEXT-Fitch: low interest rates continue to pressure State Street core earnings

Oct 16 - State Street (STT) reported net income of $674 million in the third quarter of 2012 (3Q'12), up from $490 million in the sequential quarter, and up from $555 million in the year-ago quarter. Fitch would note, however, that STT's 3Q'12 results benefited from a $362 million claims settlement related to the Lehman Brothers bankruptcy. Excluding this, STT's core earnings were modestly down to $473 million from the sequential quarter as Fitch notes that topline growth remains challenging partially offset by continued expense management. STT's 3Q'12 overall revenue was down 3% from both the sequential and year-ago quarters as the low interest rate environment continues to constrain net interest revenue, as well as some continued weakness in securities finance and foreign exchange trading revenue. These declines were very modestly offset by higher servicing and asset management fees, which were up 1% and 2% from the sequential quarter. Fitch notes that this improvement was due to a mix of higher markets as well as some new business wins on the quarter. Fitch notes that the company's net interest margin (NIM) declined to 1.44% at 3Q'12, down from 1.54% at 2Q'12. Fitch had expected this decline given the currently challenging interest rate environment, and now with the next steps of quantitative easing, Fitch would expect the NIM to continue to contract over a near-to-intermediate term time horizon. Fitch would note that STT also realized some continued compensation and benefits savings, which declined 3% from the sequential quarter and 5% from the year ago quarter. Fitch notes that this buffered the decline in core earnings. Given STT's strong position as a global asset servicer, total assets under custody and administration (AUCA) continued to grow, in part through higher markets, and now amount to $23.4 trillion. Similarly, total assets under management (AUM) increased to $2.06 trillion, up from $1.9 trillion, which includes $78 billion of net new assets. Given STT's positioning, Fitch expects both AUCA and AUM to increase over time, but at uneven rates given the still challenging market and economic environment. STT's capital position remains solid. The company's Tier 1 common ratio was 17.8% at 3Q'12, essentially unchanged from the sequential quarter, and up from 16.8% at year-end 2011. The Tier 1 common ratio was unchanged, as current earnings were essentially returned to shareholders via current dividends and $480 million of buybacks during the quarter. Under Basel 3 proposals including the U.S. NPR, and specifically the application of the Simplified Supervisory Formula Approach (SSFA), STT's Tier 1 common ratio improved to 11.3% in 3Q'12 from 9.8% in 2Q'12. However, STT estimates that with certain securities run-off, the Tier 1 common ratio under Basel 3 would be 11.9%, down from 12.7% in 2Q'12. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.