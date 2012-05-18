TEXT-S&P affirms America Movil S.A.B. de C.V.

Overview

-- Mexican wireless telecommunications company America Movil will grow through higher mobile data usage and broadband and cable TV adoption, which could partly offset declines in the traditional fixed line services.

-- We are affirming our 'A-' global scale corporate credit ratings on the company and subsidiary Telefonos de Mexico.

-- The stable outlook reflects that despite intense competition in the telecommunication market and KPN's possible acquisition, we expect the company's financial performance to remain strong. Rating Action On May 18, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'A-' global scale long-term ratings on America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. (AMX) and Telefonos de Mexico S.A.B. de C.V. (Telmex). The outlook is stable. Today's rating action is part of our regular review. Rationale Standard & Poor's Ratings Services ratings on AMX reflect its leading position as a telecommunications provider in Latin America, its solid profitability, and our expectation that it will maintain its robust cash flow generation and modest financial profile despite intense competition in the Latin American telecommunications industry. Our rating on Telmex is aligned with our ratings on its parent company, reflecting our view of its financial prospects under AMX ownership. The global-scale rating on AMX is above the sovereign rating on Mexico (foreign currency BBB/Stable/A-3; local currency A-/Stable/A-2). We stress tested AMX under a Mexican sovereign default scenario. Under this scenario, we sensitized the company for a steep decline in subscriber base and decreased minutes of use (MOUs) and a sharp devaluation of the Mexican peso, hurting the company's sale volumes, cost structure, and financing costs, which translates into a significant decline in revenues and EBITDA. Under this scenario, we concluded that the company would still be able to generate sufficient cash flow to service its debt obligations. We view AMX's business risk profile as strong. AMX offers integrated services through converged wireless, wireline voice, broadband, and video services in 18 Latin American countries. As of March 31, 2012, AMX had 306 million accesses, of which 246 million were wireless subscribers, 30 million were landline, 16 million were broadband, and 14 million pay-TV units. Despite AMX's increased participation within the countries in which it operates, we believe that its cash flow generation is still somewhat concentrated in its Mexican subsidiary, and this will continue to represent an important earnings and cash flow source on a consolidated basis. As a result, our view of country risk in Mexico could affect our ratings on AMX. As of March, 31, 2012, Mexico operations represented approximately 46% of the company's EBITDA generation, followed by Brazil with about 20.8%. Also, regulation in this market could constrain the company. On March 27, 2012, the Mexican antitrust agency Cofeco ratified the dominance declaration already issued against Telcel. This decision could allow Cofetel to intervene, with asymmetric rulings, in matters related specifically to AMX's mobile termination services. AMX appears to have completed its expansion of operations in Latin America with its recent startup of operations in Honduras and Costa Rica. As a result, the company has began to pursue growth opportunities outside the region, as demonstrated by the company's $3.4 billion (about MXN45.22 billion) offer to increase its stake in Dutch phone company Koninklijke KPN N.V. (KPN; BBB/Stable/A-2) to 28% from 4.8%. We believe that this transaction is in line with the company's continuing strategy of diversifying geographically and continue penetrating the telecommunications market. However, it would be the first time AMX would venture outside Latin America, which could pose some challenges due to different market dynamics and intense competition in an already mature and highly penetrated market that in recent years has been under pressure due to lower purchasing power. Nevertheless, the transaction only represents a minority stake in KPN that will allow AMX to learn how European telecom markets work. Still, we believe this could lead to a more aggressive financial policy if the company continues its pursuit of growth opportunities. We also acknowledge the company has moved away from its leverage policy guideline in the short term of net debt to EBITDA ratio of 1.0x to a range of 1.4x-1.7x derived from the mentioned possible acquisition, which is still commensurate with its modest financial profile. The wireless segment represents 61% of the company's revenues. Approximately 81% of AMX's subscriber base is prepaid. However, last year we observed a faster annual increase in its postpaid subscriber base, which is in line with the company's strategy to capture growth from this client base, mostly because of the expansion and upgrades to its network, which allows AMX to increase its data transmission speed and offer more varied data services. We expect AMX's wireless revenue will keep growing as data usage rises. The market has shown an increasing demand for data as more customers use smart phones and tablets. The declining price of handsets, which makes them more affordable to a wider proportion of users, has driven the demand. As a result, we expect that the continuing growth in minutes of use from data will help mitigate declines in wireless average revenue per user (ARPU). We expect the company to start providing 4G services in some cities in Mexico and Puerto Rico by the end of the year. The wireline segment represents 39% of AMX's revenues. We expect customers to continue to transfer from voice traffic to wireless. However, lower penetration rates in broadband and pay TV in Latin America will continue to generate growth for AMX's operations through bundled package offerings. Incumbent Telmex provides AMX's wireline services in Mexico. Telmex's share of fixed lines keeps decreasing due to rising use of mobile telephones and competition from other fixed and cable telephone operators. Also, regulators have not allowed Telmex to provide pay-TV services, preventing it from offering bundled packages. Consequently, weaker operating results have hurt Telmex's business profile, but we still consider this profile to be satisfactory. In the rest of Latin America, with the exception of its Central America and Caribbean markets, AMX acts as a competitive local exchange carrier, allowing it to increase its share in the fixed line segment. The company's financial risk profile is modest. The company's financial performance remains robust, despite interconnection rate cuts mainly in Mexico; revenues were up 13.7% for 12 months ended March 31, 2012, compared with those for the same period of 2011. The main driver of revenue growth was the 30.7% rise in mobile data revenues and 25.4% hike in pay TV revenues, which already reflected the integration of Net Servicos de Comunicacao S.A (BBB-/Watch Pos/--). EBITDA margin was subdued due to the following factors:

-- Higher subscriber acquisition costs in the wireless segment on account of rapid postpaid subscriber growth, which implies higher handset subsidies and distribution commissions;

-- Increased content charges in the pay TV segment;

-- Expenses associated with the company's investment program; and

-- New business lines or markets that have lower margins. Under our base-case scenario for 2012, we expect revenue to grow at a high-single digit rate, with most of the growth from data usage; continued growth in MOUS from data should help mitigate ARPU declines. Wireline revenue growth will be driven by higher broadband and cable TV adoption that could partially offset declines in the traditional fixed line services. We expect EBITDA margins to remain flat at around 36% or slightly below, for the next few years adjusted for operating leases and pension funds. The company's debt increased to MXN433.7 billion at the end of first-quarter 2012. AMX's integrated debt structure represents a well-diversified funding base. Short-term debt represents 8.8% of total reported debt, providing a manageable maturity schedule. About 47% of the company's debt is dollar denominated, resulting in a mismatch between its revenues and debt service. Nevertheless, we believe that the diversity of AMX's revenue stream, its use of derivative instruments, and the strength of its key financial measures provide adequate protection against volatile movements in the peso-to-dollar exchange rate. We do not expect debt to increase in the short term since the company has met its needs for long-term financing, unless the company pursues another large acquisition. Liquidity We have revised AMX's liquidity to "adequate," from "exceptional," as defined in our criteria. Our base case scenario assumes that AMX's acquisition of KPN will be successful and will cost approximately $3.4 billion. If the transaction does not materialize, we could revise the company's liquidity again. For 2012, sources of liquidity will likely include cash of MXN59.1 billion and funds from operations of about MXN21.75 billion. Cash uses are likely to include MXN1.1 billion in short-term debt maturities, approximately MXN11.2 billion in working capital requirements, MXN119.7 billion in capital expenditures, approximately MXN45.22 billion related to KPN's acquisition, and around MXN45.3 billion in dividend payments and stock repurchases. We expect sources of liquidity to exceed uses by 1.4x for 2012 and 1.8x for 2013, and net sources to remain positive even with a 15%-20% decline in EBITDA. AMX will likely continue generating cash flow from operations in the next three years that will exceed its projected annual capital expenditures of about MXN119.7 billion and share buybacks of about MXN30 billion. As of March 31, 2012, AMX's covenant headroom was ample, in our opinion. A violation of covenants would require a decline in EBITDA of 80%. Outlook The stable outlook reflects our expectation that AMX will maintain its robust cash flow generation and credit metrics at or near current levels preserving its modest financial profile despite intense competition in the telecommunications industry in Latin America or the possible acquisition of KPN. These expectations are based on the following assumptions:

-- Expected double-digit growth in the telecommunication sector as a result of low penetration rates mainly in pay TV and broadband and the increased demand for wireless data services; and

-- A favorable economic outlook for Latin America with expected real GDP weighted growth of 3.5% for 2012. We expect that management will moderate share buybacks, dividend payments, capital expenditures, and debt-financed acquisitions in a manner that keeps AMX's fully adjusted debt to EBITDA at less than 2.0x. We could lower the rating within one to two years if business trends reverse and management allows leverage to consistently rise to 2.5x. This could entail, for example, EBITDA declines at a low- to mid double-digit percentage rate or an increase in debt of about MXN195 billion. A change in our view of Mexican country risk could also affect the rating. We don't think an upgrade is likely in the near term. Related Criteria And Research

Ratings List Ratings Affirmed America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. Corporate Credit Rating Global Scale A-/Stable/-- National Scale mxAAA/Stable/mxA-1+ Senior Unsecured mxAAA/Stable Senior Unsecured A- Senior Unsecured cnAA Commercial Paper mxA-1+ Telefonos de Mexico S.A.B. de C.V. Corporate Credit Rating Global Scale A-/Stable/-- National Scale mxAAA/Stable/mxA-1+ Senior Unsecured A- Senior Unsecured mxAAA/Stable Short-Term Debt mxA-1+ Commercial Paper mxA-1+ Telmex Internacional S.A.B. de C.V. Corporate Credit Rating National scale mxAAA/Stable/mxA-1+ Senior Unsecured mxAAA/Stable Short-Term Debt mxA-1+