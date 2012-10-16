版本:
TEXT-S&P cuts Genworth Seguros national scale rating to 'mxAA-'

Overview
     -- On October 11, we downgraded Genworth Financial Inc. to 'BBB-' from 
'BBB' and maintained the negative outlook.
     -- We are lowering the national scale rating on Mexico-based subsidiary, 
Genworth Seguros de Credito a la Vivienda, to 'mxAA-' from 'mxAA' and 
assigning our 'BB+' global scale financial strength rating to the company.
     -- The negative outlook on the global scale financial strength rating 
reflects the $260 million guarantee and mirrors the outlook on Genworth 
Financial. 

Rating Action 
On Oct. 16, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered the national 
scale rating on Genworth Seguros de Credito a la Vivienda to 'mxAA-' from 
'mxAA'. At the same time, we assigned a 'BB+' global scale financial strength 
rating to the company. The outlook on both scales is negative.

Rationale 
The financial strength rating on Genworth Seguros de Credito a la Vivienda 
reflects the parent company, Genworth Financial Inc.'s (GNW; 
BBB-/Negative/A-3), explicit support to its subsidiary. GNW guarantees a 
maximum amount of $260 million, which despite the cap, in our opinion, is 
enough to support the operation and capitalization of Genworth Seguros de 
Credito a la Vivienda. If GNW were to discontinue this guarantee, it would 
continue guaranteeing the potential liabilities arising from any current 
policy of Genworth Seguros de Credito a la Vivienda up to one day before the 
end of it.

We expect GNW to continue supporting its Mexican subsidiary's growth through 
capital contributions to meet regulatory capital requirements. Genworth 
Seguros de Credito a la Vivienda has received a capital injection of about $2 
million in June 2012.

Genworth Seguros de Credito a la Vivienda is GNW's main vehicle in providing 
mortgage insurance in the Mexican market. We consider the company's capital 
level to be good and its operating performance to be marginal. After the rapid 
growth in 2011, written premiums were lower as of June 2012, compared with 
same period last year, mainly due to a delay in signing of some contracts and 
we will probably see their impact and the increase in written premiums by the 
fourth quarter.
 
Outlook 
The negative outlook on Genworth Seguros de Credito a la Vivienda reflects the 
parent's $260 million guarantee and mirrors that of its parent. A downgrade of 
GNW would result in a downgrade of its Mexican subsidiary. The negative 
outlook on GNW reflects the low fixed-charge coverage metrics, the uneven 
business performance, and its continued poor, albeit improved, performance.


Related Criteria And Research
     -- Genworth Financial Inc. Downgraded To 'BBB-'; Outlook Negative, Oct. 
11, 2012 
     -- Group Rating Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011

Ratings List

Ratings Assigned

Genworth Seguros de credito a la Vivienda
Financial Strength Rating
  Global Scale             BB+/Negative/--

Rating Lowered             To                     From
  National Scale           mxAA-/Negative/--      mxAA/Stable/--



Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 
column.

