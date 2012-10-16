TEXT-S&P: BBVA Chile, Mexico, Peru unaffected by parent downgrade

Oct 16 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that the ratings on
Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Chile y Filiales (BBVA Chile; BBB+/Stable/A-2),
BBVA Bancomer S.A. (BBB/Stable/A-2), and BBVA Banco Continental
(BBB/Positive/A-2) are not immediately affected by the recent downgrade on their
Spain-based parent Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. (BBVA;
BBB-/Negative/A-3). (For more information on the rating action on BBVA, see
"Various Rating Actions On Spanish Financial Institutions Following Sovereign
Downgrade," published Oct. 15, 2012, on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit
Portal.)
The issuer credit ratings on BBVA Chile, BBVA Bancomer, and BBVA Banco
Continental are now higher than those on their parent, BBVA. The ratings on
these subsidiaries reflect their individual stand-alone credit profiles'
(SACPs') strengths and weaknesses; our view of their respective systemic
importance to the countries they are domiciled in; and our view that the
governments of Chile, Mexico, and Peru as being "supportive" towards their
individual financial systems.
Nonetheless, we will continue to monitor if the parent's deteriorating
creditworthiness has any possible impact on the SACP on these entities. We
will also evaluate the degree to which these subsidiaries remain protected
from parental stress in terms of their individual regulatory and legal
frameworks. (For more details see, "Credit FAQ: Rating A Financial Institution
Subsidiary Above Its Bank Parent," published Oct. 10, 2012.) Some of the
things we will focus on include the following:
-- Any changes to the companies' current dividend and liquidity policies
that could negatively affect our expected risk-adjusted capital (RAC) ratios
and liquidity assessments;
-- Any related-party transaction with the weakening parent that could
worsen our risk position assessments; and
-- Any likely impact on the companies' business positions and funding
structures, due to the increased reputational risk and confidence sensitivity,
that could potentially hurt business volumes, client bases, and funding
stability.
