版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 5月 19日 星期六 04:59 BJT

BRIEF - Moody's cuts American Rock Salt rating

May 18 Moody's cuts American Rock Salt corporate family rating to B3 from B2

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐