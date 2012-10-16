TEXT-S&P: ARINC planned divestiture has no rating effect

Oct 16 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that its ratings and outlook on Annapolis, Md.-based ARINC Inc. (BB-/Stable/--) are not affected by the announcement that Booz Allen Hamilton Inc. (BB/Stable/--) will acquire the Defense Systems Engineering & Support (DSES) division of ARINC for $154 million. We expect the transaction to close later this year. DSES is a relatively low-margin business that does not account for a large portion of ARINC's total earnings (but does account for a meaningful portion of total sales). While ARINC's end-market diversity will suffer modestly, its leading, often dominant, market positions in the transportation services business continue to support our "fair" business risk profile assessment. We believe ARINC will reduce debt to replace lost earnings from DSES such that leverage does not increase, an outcome that the company's credit agreement requires. Debt to EBITDA was about 4x for the 12 months ended June 30, 2012, and we expect this ratio to improve to about 3.5x over the next year, stemming from healthy demand for ARINC's more profitable transportation services. We assess the company's financial risk profile as "aggressive."