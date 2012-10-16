TEXT-S&P: PNC Financial ratings unaffected by Q3 results

Oct 16 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today said that its ratings on
PNC Financial Services Group (A-/Stable/A-2) are not immediately
affected by the company's third-quarter earnings, which are within our
expectations, given current operating conditions.
PNC's adjusted pretax earnings totaled $1.2 billion, up 38% from the second
quarter and up 2% from third-quarter 2011.
PNC's net interest margin (NIM) declined sharply from second-quarter 2012 as a
result of lower purchase accounting accretion, but core NIM was also down, as
lower funding costs only partially offset lower yields. Funding costs were
lower, mostly because of the redemption of higher-cost trust preferred
securities (TruPS), which PNC replaced with lower-cost preferred stock. Loan
growth helped to offset the impact of the lower NIM on net interest income. We
project NIM will continue to decline as a result of the declining benefit from
purchase accounting accretion, but loans should also keep growing.
Adjusted noninterest income was up slightly over second quarter, reflecting
client growth and higher equity markets. Costs were in line with the prior
quarter. We expect PNC's total balance sheet will continue to grow slowly, as
higher-cost deposits continue to run off, offsetting relationship deposit
growth, and higher-risk acquired asset run-off offsets new loan growth.
PNC's credit metrics generally continued to improve, although new regulatory
guidance raising nonperforming loans and charge-offs somewhat counteracted
this. Nonperforming loans dropped to 1.88% of total loans in the third quarter
from 1.92% in the previous quarter. The net charge-off rate increased to 0.73%
from 0.71% on an annualized basis from the second quarter. With a loan-loss
reserve-to-nonperforming loan ratio of 118%, we believe PNC maintains
sufficient reserves to cover potential losses.
PNC targets a fully phased-in Basel III Tier 1 common ratio of 8.0%-8.5% by
year-end 2013. We expect PNC's capital, as measured by Standard & Poor's
risk-adjusted capital (RAC) ratio, will be flat to down after TruPS
redemptions, the planned repurchase of up to $250 million of common stock in
2012, and loan growth. However, we don't expect the decline in capital to
affect the ratings.
The outlook on PNC is stable. We could lower the ratings if PNC's projected
RAC ratio were to deteriorate to lower than 7% or if credit loss rates climb
higher than those of peers and the industry, which would reflect greater
relative risk. Conversely, we could raise our ratings on PNC if the company
maintained a RAC ratio of higher than 10%. But we believe, based on the slow
recovery of the domestic economy and the company's recent acquisition of RBC
Bank (USA), that an upgrade is unlikely at this time.
