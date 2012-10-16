TEXT-S&P revises KEMET Corp outlook to negative

Overview -- U.S. capacitor supplier KEMET Corp.'s operating trends and credit measures have deteriorated further since its March 31, 2012, fiscal year end, reflecting continued year-over-year revenue declines from persistent global macroeconomic uncertainty and volatile raw material prices. -- We are revising the outlook to negative from stable to reflect our expectation for further near-term weakening of financial measures, including negative free operating cash flow (FOCF) and leverage peaking well above 5x before improving. -- We are affirming the ratings, including the 'B+' corporate credit rating. KEMET recently announced a host of restructuring initiatives and new raw material supply arrangements, which could bring financial measures more in line with the current rating. -- The negative outlook reflects our expectation that KEMET's credit metrics may worsen considerably over the near term before cost-savings programs materially aid in a recovery, though we expect liquidity to remain adequate despite economic pressures and operating challenges. Rating Action On Oct. 16, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised its outlook on Greenville, S.C.-based capacitor supplier KEMET Corp. to negative from stable. We affirmed the ratings, including the 'B+' corporate credit rating. Our issue-level rating on the company's 10.5% secured senior notes due 2018 is 'B+' (the same as the corporate credit rating). The '4' recovery rating and the notes is unchanged and indicates our expectation for average (30% to 50%) recovery in the event of a payment default. Rationale The outlook revision is based on recent operating weakness that has resulted in negative free operating cash flow (FOCF) and trailing-12-month leverage approaching 5x despite sequential improvement this past quarter. Our expectation is that trailing-12-month leverage will peak above 7x before reversing trends. The ratings on KEMET reflect its "weak" business risk profile and "aggressive" financial risk profile under our criteria. The business risk assessment is based on the company's second-tier position in the highly competitive and cyclical capacitor industry, but also reflects the company's leadership position within the niche tantalum capacitor sub-segment. Our ratings assumptions for the next year include the following: -- Moderate year-over-year revenue declines due to ongoing channel inventory corrections and weak end-market demand, with Kemet still maintaining its market position; -- EBITDA margin improving to around 10% for fiscal year-end 2013, with additional upside possible in the following quarters; and -- Financial ratios and FOCF measures weakening significantly, but improving to levels commensurate with an "aggressive" financial risk profile by the end of the first half of 2013. KEMET is a global supplier of general use and specialty capacitors used in a broad array of electronics devices to store, filter, and regulate the flow of electricity. We believe the company has a narrow product focus, low market share in some of its businesses, and operating performance that will continue to exhibit a high degree of cyclicality. However, the company maintains the largest global share in the tantalum capacitor market, which has been recently enhanced by its acquisition of Niotan Inc. and pending investment ($50 million initially for 34% economic interest, with option to purchase the remaining interests between Aug. 1, 2014 and May 31, 2018) in NEC Tokin (NT). We estimate, pro forma for the combination of NT's tantalum capacitor business, KEMET's global market share of the tantalum capacitor market will increase to about 35% from about 27%. We expect that the NT investment will eventually create a company with a somewhat more diversified product platform, geographic footprint, and customer base. Revenues for the three and last-12 months ended June 30, 2012, declined by 22.8% and 13.7% respectively. Revenue was down in all three product segments and geographies and most end markets, but film and electrolytic (F&E), European, and industrial and telecommunications were hit particularly hard. We expect revenues to be flat to down 5% for the next three quarters compared with revenues as of June 30, 2012, based on our view that the market has bottomed, but that Europe and certain end markets could still create modest headwinds. The company's EBITDA margins declined to about 5% and 6% for the last two quarters respectively, from about 19.5% and 16% for the June and March quarters of 2011. The acquisition of Niotan, a supplier of tantalum powders, (along with other new supply chain arrangements) should help the company improve EBITDA margins. The company's multiyear F&E restructuring program, which it expects to complete by fiscal year-end March 2013, and other actions should also help to restore margins. We believe EBITDA margins will improve to about 10% by fiscal year-end 2013. Raw material price increases and declining product average selling prices could mute future cost savings. We view KEMET's financial risk profile as aggressive. Leverage had been consistently below 4x and FOCF consistently at $30 million or higher over the past two years. However, the recent weak performance has caused the last-12-months ended June 30, 2012, leverage to increase to 4.6x and FOCF to turn modestly negative. Based on our revenue and EBITDA expectations, we think leverage will rise to more than 7x and FOCF will remain negative during the next two quarters. We anticipate that the company will realize a majority of its projected cost savings and bring leverage below 5x by fiscal year-end 2013, though we expect FOCF to remain modestly negative. Liquidity We view KEMET's liquidity as "adequate." We expect cash sources to cover uses by more than 1.2x for the next 12 months, and for net sources to be positive in the near term, even with a 15% to 20% decline in projected EBITDA. Our assessment of KEMET's liquidity profile incorporates the following expectations, assumptions, and factors: -- Cash on hand was about $188 million as of June 30, 2012; -- The company had fully availability under its $50 million revolver at June 30, 2012; -- We expect funds from operations (FFO) between $40 million and $50 million for fiscal year 2013; -- We expect capital expenditures to be close to $50 million for fiscal year 2013, and moderating thereafter, and working capital usage to be moderate, resulting in modest negative FOCF; -- Cash declines moderately due to payments related to the Niotan acquisition and investments in NT; -- There are no near-term maturities; and -- No dividends or material additional acquisitions. The company's revolving credit agreement contains a springing financial maintenance covenant, a fixed-charge coverage ratio of 1.1 to 1.0. This covenant becomes effective when the U.S. portion of the revolving credit facility has less than $3.75 million availability, or the aggregate availability of all revolving credit facilities is less than the greater of 15% of total commitments and $7.5 million. The covenant will remain in effect until these conditions have been remedied for 45 consecutive days. Recovery analysis For the complete recovery analysis, see Standard & Poor's recovery report on KEMET published on April 4, 2012, on RatingsDirect. Outlook The negative outlook reflects our expectation that the company won't return to generating positive FOCF or restore leverage levels to under 5x until first quarter of fiscal 2014. We could lower the rating if expected cost savings from a revamped supply chain and restructuring don't materialize, or if the macroeconomic environment worsens and pressures the top line and margins further, resulting in consistently negative FOCF and debt to EBITDA remaining well above 5x. We could revise the outlook back to stable if, the company successfully improves its cost structure such that EBITDA margins increase to at least 10%, which, with a flat revenue outlook, would result in leverage declining to the mid- to high-4x area and FOCF being breakeven to modestly positive over the next year. Related Criteria And Research -- Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, Sept. 18, 2012 -- Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011 -- Key Credit Factors: Methodology And Assumptions On Risks In The Global High Technology Industry, Oct. 15, 2009 -- Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008 Ratings List Ratings Affirmed, Recovery Ratings Unchanged; Outlook Action To From KEMET Corp. Corporate Credit Rating B+/Negative/-- B+/Stable/-- Senior Secured B+ B+ Recovery Rating 4 4