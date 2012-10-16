TEXT-S&P cuts FirstEnergy Solutions Corp bond rating

Oct 12 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services has lowered its ratings on
FirstEnergy Solutions Corp.'s remarketed bonds issued through Beaver County
Industrial Development Authority, to 'BBB-/NR' from 'AA+/A-1+'.
Standard & Poor's lowered the ratings on the remarketed bonds due to the
cancellation of the letter of credit. The ratings are now based on FirstEnergy
Solutions Corp., which is either directly responsible for the obligation or
fully guarantees the obligations of its subsidiaries, FirstEnergy Generation
Corp. and FirstEnergy Nuclear Generation Corp. For the corporate credit
rationale on FirstEnergy Solutions Corp., see the summary analysis published
on Sept. 19, 2012.
RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH
-- Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008
-- Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009
RATINGS LIST
FirstEnergy Solutions Corp.
Corporate credit rating BBB-/Stable/--
Downgraded
To From
Beaver County Industrial Development Authority
$60 mil. series 2006-B rev. refunding bonds BBB-/NR AA+/A-1+