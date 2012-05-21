版本:
TEXT-Fitch raises Prominent 1's class E notes

May 21 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Prominent CMBS Funding No. 1 Plc
(Prominent 1)'s class A1, B, C and D notes and upgraded the class E notes, as
follows:	
	
GBP18.7m Class A1 (XS0234097128) affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable	
GBP30m Class B (XS0234098951) affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable	
GBP37m Class C (XS0234099256) affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable	
GBP54m Class D (XS0234154028) affirmed at 'Asf'; Outlook Stable	
GBP5.7m Class E (XS0234154887) upgraded to 'BBBsf' from 'BBsf'; Outlook Stable	
	
The affirmations reflect the stable performance of the seven remaining current
loans and the unchanged position of the defaulted loan (GBP21.7m loan
1200404996). The upgrade of the class E notes reflects the ongoing redemption
(until December 2012) of the most junior tranche with excess spread, increasing
the overcollateralisation to GBP51.2m as of March 2012. Other factors driving
the rating actions were the fully funded GBP10m reserve account and a structure
incorporating principal deficiency ledgers that would allocate excess spread to
offset losses, providing additional protection to all noteholders.	
	
Of the 33 original UK loans securitised in this transaction, only nine remained
at the March 2012 interest payment date. The aggregate pool balance was
GBP235.5m, compared to an outstanding note issuance of GBP184.3m. Of the
remaining loans, one loan totalling GBP23.3m has since been repaid in full. The
proceeds will be allocated to the notes in June 2012. The collateral in the
residual pool comprises a mix of office, retail (including shopping centre and
warehouses), industrial and other (e.g. leisure) buildings.	
	
The weighted average (WA) occupancy rate of the pool has not fallen below 90%
since closing and was 95.4% in March 2012. The WA interest and debt service
coverage ratios was 2.3x and 2.1x, both slightly up since the last rating action
in May 2011. The reported WA loan-to-value (LTV) ratio was 61% in March 2012,
down from 70.8% one year previously. The reported WA exit LTV has also improved
and was down to 55% in March 2012 from 63.1% in March 2011.	
	
The outstanding eight loans have maturity dates ranging from May 2013 to
December 2030. The ninth loan, cash-collateralised until corresponding note
redemption in June 2012, repaid after its maturity in July 2011. The defaulted
loan is the next in line to mature. However, it may not reach its scheduled
maturity date in 2013 if an agreement can be reached for sale of the asset. The
final legal maturity of the notes is December 2032.	
	
A performance update will shortly be available on www.fitchratings.com.	
	
	
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. The ratings above
were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been
compensated for the provision of the ratings.	
	
The sources of information used to assess these ratings were the issuer,
servicer, and periodic cash manager and servicer reports.	
	
Applicable criteria, 'EMEA CMBS Rating Criteria', dated 4 April 2012 and 'Global
Structured Finance Rating Criteria', dated 4 August 2011, are available at
www.fitchratings.com.	
	
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:	
EMEA CMBS Rating Criteria	
Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria

