TEXT-Fitch cuts 4 Greek banks' covered bonds

May 21 - Fitch Ratings has downgraded the mortgage covered bonds issued by Alpha Bank (Alpha), EFG Eurobank (EFG), National Bank of Greece (NBG) and Piraeus Bank (Piraeus), with all programmes maintained on Rating Watch Negative (RWN), as follows: Alpha: downgraded to 'B-' from 'BBB-'; maintained on RWN EFG: downgraded to 'B-' from 'BBB-'; maintained on RWN NBG (Programme I): downgraded to 'B-' from 'BB-'; maintained on RWN NBG (Programme II): downgraded to 'B-' from 'BBB-'; maintained on RWN Piraeus: downgraded to 'B-' from 'BBB-'; maintained on RWN The rating actions follow the downgrade of Greece's sovereign rating to 'CCC' from 'B-', and the revision of the Country Ceiling from 'AAA' to 'B-' on 17 May 2012 (see "Fitch Takes Negative Rating Actions on Greece" at www.fitchratings.com), and subsequent downgrades of Alpha's, EFG Eurobank's, NBG's and Piraeus' Long Term Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) to 'CCC' on 18 May 2012 (see "Fitch Downgrades Greek Banks to 'CCC'" at www.fitchratings.com) Fitch previously assigned a single 'AAA' Country Ceiling across all Euro Area Member States (EAMS) reflecting the very low risk of transfer and convertibility controls being imposed within European Monetary Union (EMU) and on euro-denominated debt. With exit from EMU a material and rising risk, Fitch has revised the Country Ceiling to 'B-' for Greece, which effectively imposes a cap on the ratings of all issuers and transactions domiciled in Greece. In the event of a Greek exit from EMU, Fitch would treat the forcible re-denomination of sovereign and private sector debt into a new Greek currency as a default event in line with its Distressed Debt Exchange rating criteria. The mortgage covered bonds issued by Alpha, EFG, NBG and Piraeus have been downgraded as a direct result of the revision of the Country Ceiling to 'B-' from 'AAA', and all Greek covered bond ratings are now capped by the Country Ceiling. In all cases except NBG (Programme I), the rating of the covered bonds on a Probability-of-Default (PD) basis are now capped at 'B-' and no uplift for recoveries can be granted above the cap. In the case of NBG (programme I), the rating of the covered bonds on a PD basis continues to be equalised with the Long Term IDR of the bank ('CCC'), while one notch uplift for recoveries can be assigned. The resulting covered bonds rating is 'B-'. The covered bonds have been maintained on RWN as a result of the uncertainty surrounding the political situation in Greece. Fitch expects to downgrade the covered bonds further in the event that an exit of Greece from EMU becomes probable. The impact on the lowering of the country ceiling on the Cypriot mortgage covered bonds secured by Greek residential mortgages issued by Bank of Cyprus Public Company Ltd and Cyprus Popular Bank Public Company Ltd, if any, will be discussed in a separate press release. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. Applicable criteria, 'Covered Bonds Rating Criteria', dated 12 August 2011, 'Covered Bonds Counterparty Criteria', dated 13 March 2012, 'EMEA Residential Mortgage Loss Criteria' dated 16 August 2011 and 'EMEA Criteria Addendum - Greece - Mortgage Loss and Cash Flow Assumptions' dated 11 August 2011 are available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Covered Bonds Rating Criteria Exposure Draft: Covered Bonds Counterparty Criteria EMEA Residential Mortgage Loss Criteria EMEA Criteria Addendum - Greece - Mortgage Loss and Cash Flow Assumptions - Amended