TEXT-S&P rates Energizer Holdings proposed notes

May 21 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today it assigned its
'BBB-' senior unsecured debt rating to St. Louis, Mo.-based Energizer Holdings
Inc.'s  proposed $400 million senior unsecured notes due 2022. In
addition, we assigned a preliminary 'BBB-' senior unsecured 	
issue rating to the company's Rule 415 shelf registration. The new issuance 	
will be drawn from the company's shelf registration. We expect net proceeds 	
from the debt issue to refinance existing indebtedness (including $100 million 	
of private placement notes maturing in June 2012) and for general corporate 	
purposes. We expect leverage, as measured by the ratio of total debt to 	
EBITDA, to remain unchanged. We also expect credit protection measures to 	
remain relatively stable for the next year, including leverage in the high-2x 	
area; through the 12 months ended March 31, 2012, we estimate leverage was 	
about 2.9x.	
	
The ratings on Energizer reflect our opinion that the company will continue to 	
maintain a "satisfactory" business risk profile and a "significant" financial 	
risk profile. Our view on Energizer's business risk is based on the company's 	
strong market positions in key categories within its household and personal 	
care segments, its portfolio of well-established brands (including Energizer, 	
Schick, Edge, Skintimate, Playtex, Wet Ones, and Banana Boat), and 	
consistently good performance. We also believe the company has good geographic 	
and product diversity, which help to offset its exposure to the mature 	
batteries segment. We have also factored into our business risk assessment the 	
company's participation highly competitive end-markets in which discounting 	
and promotion are aggressive. Our view of the company's financial risk profile 	
reflects our belief the company will maintain an aggressive financial policy, 	
and credit measures that are indicative of the company's financial risk 	
profile.	
	
For the complete rating analysis, please refer to our updated rating rationale 	
on Energizer Holdings, to be published after this media release, on 	
RatingsDirect. 	
	
RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH	
     -- Methodology And Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global 	
Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011	
     -- Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009	
     -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Rating Each Issue, April 15, 2008	
	
RATINGS LIST	
Energizer Holdings Inc.	
 Corporate Credit Rating         BBB-/Stable/--	
	
Ratings Assigned	
Energizer Holdings Inc.	
 Senior unsecured 	
  $400 mil. notes due 2022       BBB-	
  Rule 415 shelf registration    BBB- (prelim.)

