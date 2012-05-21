版本:
TEXT-S&P may change AMC Entertainment ratings

Overview	
     -- China-based Dalian Wanda Group is acquiring AMC Entertainment Holdings 	
Inc.	
     -- We are placing our 'B' rating on the company on CreditWatch with 	
developing implications.	
     -- The CreditWatch listing reflects the possibility that we could raise 	
or lower the rating following our review of the capital structure upon the 	
close of the acquisition, assuming sufficient information for a consolidated 	
analysis.	
	
Rating Action	
On May 21, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services placed its 'B' rating on 	
Kansas City, Mo.-based movie exhibitor AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc., along 	
with all issue-level ratings on its debt, on CreditWatch with developing 	
implications. We rate the company on a consolidated basis with subsidiary AMC 	
Entertainment Inc.	
	
Rationale	
The CreditWatch placement is based on the announcement that Dalian, 	
China-based Dalian Wanda Group Co. Ltd. (unrated), which is engaged in 	
commercial properties, luxury hotels, tourism investment, department stores, 	
and cultural businesses has agreed to purchase AMC to expand its entertainment 	
operations into the U.S. The acquisition is subject to customary closing 	
conditions and regulatory approval in China and the U.S. We would expect to 	
rate AMC on a consolidated basis with Dalian Wanda following the acquisition. 	
Lacking sufficient information, we will withdraw the rating.	
	
For the third quarter ended Dec. 29, 2011, revenue and EBITDA declined 8% and 	
34%, respectively, year over year. We expect the company's results improved in 	
the fiscal fourth quarter as a result of strong box-office results. Under our 	
base-case scenario, we expect revenue to decline at a low-single-digit rate 	
and EBITDA at a mid-single-digit rate in the fiscal year ending March 2013. 	
Dalian Wanda is a privately held company. As a result, data were insufficient 	
to form a view of consolidated pro forma profitability.	
	
Pro forma for recent refinancing transactions, AMC's stand-alone leverage was 	
high, at 8.9x on Dec. 29, 2011. We expect leverage has improved in the 	
company's fiscal fourth quarter as a result of debt repayment and strong 	
box-office performance. Liquidity is strong, with $213 million in cash 	
balances and a $192.5 million undrawn revolving credit facility as of Dec. 29, 	
2011, which are key supporting factors for the 'B' rating given the company's 	
very high leverage. Key elements of the consolidated pro forma capital 	
structure have not been disclosed; however, we expect AMC's leverage will 	
likely remain high.	
	
CreditWatch	
Assuming sufficient information, we will resolve the CreditWatch listing upon 	
completion of the acquisition, based on discussions with management on its 	
financial policy, liquidity and capital structure for the consolidated entity 	
following the acquisition.	
	
Related Criteria And Research	
     -- Use Of CreditWatch And Outlooks, Sept. 14, 2009	
     -- Standard & Poor's Revises Its Approach To Rating Speculative-Grade 	
Credits, May 13, 2008	
     -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008	
	
Ratings List	
	
Ratings Placed On CreditWatch	
                                        To                 From	
AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc.	
AMC Entertainment Inc.	
Marquee Holdings Inc.	
 Corporate Credit Rating                B/Watch Dev/--     B/Stable/--	
	
AMC Entertainment Inc.	
 Senior Secured                         BB-/Watch Dev      BB-	
   Recovery Rating                      1                  1	
 Senior Unsecured                       B-/Watch Dev       B-	
   Recovery Rating                      5                  5	
 Subordinated                           CCC+/Watch Dev     CCC+	
   Recovery Rating                      6                  6	
	
Marquee Holdings Inc.	
 Senior Unsecured                       CCC+/Watch Dev     CCC+	
   Recovery Rating                      6                  6

