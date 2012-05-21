版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 5月 22日 星期二 00:49 BJT

STONEENERGY/BRIEF (URGENT)

May 21 Stone Energy Corp : * Moodys upgrades Stone Energy to b2, outlook stable * Moodys upgrades Stone Energy cfr to b2 from b3

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐