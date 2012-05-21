TEXT-S&P: BlackRock ratings unaffected by share repurchase

BRIEF-B&G Foods sets regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.465per share
* Sets regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.465per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 21 - Standard & Poor's ratings services said today that its ratings on BlackRock Inc. are not affected by the asset manager's proposed $1.0 billion share repurchase from Barclays Bank PLC. The share buyback--even in the context of a possible additional $1 billion of notes--is manageable, in our opinion, because BlackRock should be able to generate strong cash flows from operations, even in less favorable operating conditions than in first-quarter 2012. We estimate that the pro forma debt leverage is about 1.5x, a level consistent with the ratings.
* Asia equities retain upbeat mood from European and US sessions
Feb 21 Canadian meat packaging goods company Maple Leaf Foods Inc said on Tuesday it would buy U.S.-based Lightlife Foods Inc, a manufacturer of plant-based protein foods, for $140 million and related costs.