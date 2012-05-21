版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 5月 22日 星期二

TEXT-S&P: BlackRock ratings unaffected by share repurchase

May 21 - Standard & Poor's ratings services said today that its ratings on BlackRock Inc. are not affected by the asset manager's proposed $1.0 billion share repurchase from Barclays Bank PLC. The share buyback--even in the context of a possible additional $1 billion of notes--is manageable, in our opinion, because BlackRock should be able to generate strong cash flows from operations, even in less favorable operating conditions than in first-quarter 2012. We estimate that the pro forma debt leverage is about 1.5x, a level consistent with the ratings.

