版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 5月 22日 星期二 01:01 BJT

ELETROPAULOMETROPOLITANAELETRICIDADEDESAOPAULO/BRI

May 21 Eletropaulo Metropolitana Eletricidade de Sao Paulo SA : * Moodys sees no immediate change to eletropaulos ratings despite expected

negative impact of third cycle tariff review * Rpt-moodys sees no immediate change to eletropaulos ratings despite

expected negative impact of third cycle tariff review

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐