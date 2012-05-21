版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 5月 22日 星期二 01:28 BJT

TEXT-Fitch puts Banco GMAC SA on negative watch

May 21 - Fitch Ratings has placed the national ratings of Banco GMAC S.A.
(GMAC) on Rating Watch Negative as follows:	
	
--Long-term National Rating: 'A(bra)';	
	
--Short-term National Rating: 'F1(bra)'.	
	
GMAC's ratings are based on support from its parent, Ally Financial Inc.
 (Ally) (Long-term Issuer Default Rating 'BB-', Rating Watch
Negative), and 	
today's action follows the placement of Ally's ratings on Negative Watch on 	
April 18, 2012. Further changes in Ally's ratings or Outlook or a change in its 	
capacity and willingness to support its subsidiary would directly affect the 	
ratings or Outlook of GMAC.	
	
On May 15, 2012, Fitch downgraded the Long-term IDR of Residential Capital LLC 	
(ResCap) to 'D' from 'C' following the company's filing of voluntary petition 	
seeking relief under Chapter 11 of the U.S. Bankruptcy code. Meanwhile it 	
maintained the IDR on Rating Watch Negative and senior unsecured debt ratings of	
Ally and its subsidiaries. In resolving the Rating Watch on Ally, Fitch will 	
focus on the repayment of the secured debt facility with ResCap, monitor the 	
court approval process of the proposed settlement agreement with ResCap and its 	
creditors, and assess the overall impact of these actions on Ally's capital and 	
liquidity position. Fitch will also continue to monitor Ally's costs and access 	
to funding for its core auto business.	
	
These rating actions do not affect the ratings of Ally's fully owned subsidiary 	
in Chile, GMAC Comercial Automotriz S.A., or the short-term rating of the local 	
issues of the senior secured debt issued by its fully owned subsidiary in 	
Mexico, Ally Credit, S.A. de C.V. SFOM E.N.R.. The ratings of the Chilean 	
subsidiary are based on support from its parent, while the rating of the Mexican	
debt derives from Ally's irrevocable and unconditional guarantee of the debt.	
	
The secured debt ratings of GMAC Financiera S.A. de C.V. SFOM E.N.R., a Mexican 	
mortgage company owned by ResCap until recently, reflect the proposed debt 	
exchange announced by its new owner. Fitch could downgrade these ratings in the 	
event of default at the maturity date (June 2012), or upon successful completion	
of the proposed exchange.	
	
In its press release from May 14, 2012, Ally announced that it would explore 	
strategic alternatives for all its international businesses, including the auto 	
finance, insurance, and banking and deposit operations in South America. Fitch 	
will monitor the evolution of the shareholder structures as well as Ally's 	
capacity and propensity to support its subsidiaries in Latin America and will 	
review the ratings if it deems necessary.	
	
Following is a list of entities whose ratings remain unchanged:	
	
GMAC Comercial Automotriz S.A. (Chile):	
	
--Long-term National Rating: 'BBB+(cl)', Outlook Negative;	
	
--Short-term National Rating: 'F2(cl)'.	
	
Ally Credit, S.A. de C.V. SFOM E.N.R. (Mexico):	
	
--National-scale short-term rating for local issues of senior secured debt: 	
'F2(mex)', Rating Watch Negative.	
	
GMAC Financiera S.A. de C.V. SFOM E.N.R. (Mexico):	
	
--National-scale long-term rating for local issues of senior secured debt: 	
'C(mex)'.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐