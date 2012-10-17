TEXT-S&P comments on Pinnacle Operating Corp

Overview
-- Pinnacle Operating Corp., an affiliate of Apollo Global Management
LLC, is acquiring Mississippi-based agricultural inputs distributor Jimmy
Sanders Inc.
-- We are assigning a 'B' (preliminary) corporate credit rating, as well
as preliminary bank loan and recovery ratings, to Pinnacle.
-- The stable outlook on the company indicates our expectation that
Pinnacle will maintain credit metrics appropriate for the ratings despite the
business challenges associated with its regional agribusiness focus and the
potential that it may make small debt-financed acquisitions.
Rating Action
On Oct. 17, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned its 'B'
(preliminary) corporate credit rating to Pinnacle Operating Corp. (Pinnacle).
At the same time, we assigned a 'B' (preliminary) issue-level rating and '4'
recovery rating to Pinnacle's proposed $350 million seven-year senior secured
first-lien term loan. The '4' recovery rating indicates our expectation of
average (30%-50%) recovery in the event of a payment default.
We also assigned a 'CCC+' (preliminary) issue rating and '6' recovery rating
to the company's proposed $150 million 7.5-year senior secured second-lien
term loan. The '6' recovery rating indicates our expectation of negligible
(0%-10%) recovery in the event of a payment default.
Pinnacle will use proceeds from the term loans as well as from an unrated
five-year $300 million asset-based revolving loan (ABL) facility and $300
million in common equity to purchase Mississippi-based agriculture input
supply and distribution company Jimmy Sanders Inc. Pinnacle, an affiliate of
Apollo Global Management LLC (Apollo), is acquiring Jimmy Sanders for about
$850 million, including fees and expenses, peak seasonal working capital, and
the repayment of Jimmy Sanders' outstanding debt.
The ratings are based on preliminary terms and conditions. The outlook is
stable.
Rationale
The ratings reflect our assessment of Pinnacle's business risk profile as
"weak" and its financial profile as "highly leveraged." The company
distributes seeds, fertilizers, and crop chemicals and provides agricultural
services such as field mapping, soil sampling, and yield analysis. Pro forma
for the acquisition, Pinnacle's operations will consist of Jimmy Sanders' more
than 80 retail locations in an eight-state area in the mid-south region of the
U.S. and much smaller operations in Northern Louisiana that Pinnacle
established in mid-2012. The Jimmy Sanders acquisition is part of Apollo's
strategy to develop a national agricultural input distribution network.
Credit strengths include favorable industry conditions, Jimmy Sanders'
well-established position in its region, a well-balanced product portfolio,
experienced management, and good profitability. Importantly, we view the
company's distribution model as resilient despite its focus on the cyclical
end markets, due to the strength of its competitive position, long-standing
relationships, effective inventory management, and its ability to price
products to ensure profitable operations in a variety of business conditions.
Notable credit weaknesses include a currently narrow geographic focus
(resulting in weather-related risks); significant seasonal fluctuations in
earnings, cash flow, and working capital; the industry practice of providing
relatively long credit terms to some customers; and business and financial
risks associated with acquisitions.
Agricultural industry fundamentals are favorable. These include global
population growth, improving diets, the need to replenish currently low grain
stocks, fairly high agricultural commodity prices, and relatively healthy U.S.
farmer economics. In addition, sizable distributors such as Pinnacle (which
with Jimmy Sanders is the eighth-largest U.S. crop inputs retailer) should
benefit from increasingly sophisticated products and a continuing trend of
rising spending on crop inputs.
The company's business attributes include diversified and longstanding
supplier and customer relationships, policies that minimize commodity price
risks, logistics benefits from operating along the Mississippi River, and a
high proportion of irrigated farmland in its region, which reduces potential
drought impact. The company's management and equity sponsor both have industry
experience and should be able to somewhat improve EBITDA margins, which, at
9%-10%, are already comparatively high for a distributor.
We expect Pinnacle's financial profile to remain highly leveraged, with
debt-to-EBITDA above 5x, funds from operations (FFO)-to-debt around 10%, and
EBITDA interest coverage above 2x. Working capital is subject to large
seasonal swings, but capital spending requirements are modest. During each of
the next few years, we expect capital expenditures to average $20 million-$25
million and free operating cash flow to be in the $10 million-$20 million
range. At the current ratings, the company has some capacity to pursue small
debt-financed acquisitions at moderate EBITDA multiples, but we expect larger
transactions, if any, to include an equity component, and consider shareholder
rewards unlikely during the next few years.
Liquidity
We expect liquidity to remain "adequate" as defined in our criteria, with
sources over uses of more than 1.2x. We also believe sources would remain
positive even if EBITDA is 15% below our projected levels. The prudent
management of commodity risks is another key consideration, and we expect the
company to be able to absorb high-impact, low-probability events with limited
need for refinancing.
Liquidity will consist primarily of availability under the company's proposed
$300 million ABL facility, which will be subject to a borrowing base of
eligible inventory and receivables. Availability and borrowings will fluctuate
seasonally, but we expect the company to have unused availability of at least
$200 million at all times.
We expect the only financial covenant in the ABL to be a springing
fixed-charge coverage covenant that goes into effect when availability falls
below agreed-upon levels, which we do not envision the company approaching. We
do not expect the term loans to include any financial covenants. Debt
maturities will be about $5 million-$6 million in each of the next few years,
consisting of 1% annual first-lien term loan amortization and small amounts
due for acquisitions Jimmy Sanders has already completed.
Recovery analysis
The rating on Pinnacle's proposed $350 million seven-year senior secured
first-lien term loan is 'B' (preliminary) with a recovery rating of '4',
indicating our expectation of average (30%-50%) recovery in the event of a
payment default.
We rate the company's proposed $150 million 7.5-year senior secured
second-lien term loan 'CCC+' (preliminary) with a '6' recovery rating,
denoting our expectation of negligible (0%-10%) recovery in the event of a
payment default.
For the complete recovery analysis, see our recovery report on Pinnacle to be
published on RatingsDirect shortly.
Outlook
The outlook is stable. Despite seasonal fluctuations in earnings and cash
flow, and the potential that Pinnacle may make small debt-financed
acquisitions, we expect credit metrics to remain in a range appropriate for
the ratings, including FFO-to-debt of 10%-12% and debt-to-EBITDA above 5x. We
could raise the ratings slightly during the next few years if Pinnacle
establishes a track record of reliable earnings and cash flow, finances
acquisitions in a balanced manner, and is able to integrate them well,
maintains prudent commodity risk management and adequate liquidity, and
generates FFO-to-debt above 12% and debt to EBITDA below 5x on a sustainable
basis. To achieve this level of improvement with its current capital
structure, we believe the company will have to grow its top line about 5% from
pro forma levels (before cost savings) and achieve and maintain EBITDA margins
near 11%.
On the contrary, we could lower the ratings if earnings and cash flow fail to
meet expectations, or if acquisitions stretch the balance sheet or liquidity.
This could occur, for example, if sales stagnated and EBITDA margins fell
below 8.5% with no prospects for improvement. We believe this would cause
leverage to exceed 6x.
Related Criteria And Research
-- Key Credit Factors: Criteria For Rating Companies In The Global
Commodity Chemicals Industry, Sept. 19, 2012
-- Methodology: Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, Sept. 18,
2012
-- Methodology And Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global
Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011
Ratings List
New Ratings
Pinnacle Operating Corp.
Corporate Credit Rating B/Stable/-- (prelim)
$350M 7-year senior sec 1st-lien term loan B (prelim)
Recovery rating 4 (prelim)
$150M 7.5-year senior sec 2nd-lien term loan CCC+ (prelim)
Recovery rating 6 (prelim)