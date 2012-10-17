TEXT - S&P says U.S. government's strong support for hsg GREs continues

Oct 17 - Since early in the financial crisis, the U.S. government has demonstrated its strong willingness to prop up the housing market, said an article published today by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services, titled "The U.S. Government Shows No Signs Of Significantly Reducing Support For The Housing Market." It began by placing the housing government-related entities (GREs) Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac under conservatorship in September 2008, bailing out the biggest U.S. banks through the Troubled Asset Relief Program (TARP), and offering tax breaks for borrowers, and it continues with various efforts to keep borrowing rates low and make housing affordable. Although the consensus from Washington is that the government needs to take a smaller role in the housing market, it hasn't made much progress toward a plan for housing finance. "Several factors are delaying the government from stepping away," said Standard & Poor's credit analyst Matthew Albrecht. "Despite recent signs that home prices are stabilizing in some areas, the housing market is still dealing with an overhang of inventory, high nonperforming loan rates, and few qualified new borrowers." The U.S. government's ongoing financial and policy support of Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac confirms our view that these entities play a critical role in government policy. And the Fed's recent actions reinforce its support of the economic recovery--which housing plays such an important role in. "Although future policy changes could affect our ratings on Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac, we do not expect any substantial policy changes until a more sustainable market recovery is in place," said Mr. Albrecht.