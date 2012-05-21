版本:
TEXT-S&P raises 5 Morgan Stanley Cap I Inc 2003-IQ4 ratings

OVERVIEW	
	
     -- We raised our ratings on all five "TN" raked certificate classes from 	
Morgan Stanley Capital I Inc.'s series 2003-IQ4, a U.S. CMBS transaction. 	
     -- The collateral for the class "TN" raked certificates in the 	
transaction consists of the $55.0 million subordinate B note in a $409.0 	
million fixed-rate mortgage whole loan. 	
     -- The upgrades reflect our revaluation of the collateral, and a review 	
of the loan structure and liquidity available to the class "TN" certificates 	
in the transaction. The upgrades also considered the deleveraging of the whole 	
loan balance and overall improved property performance.	
 	
May 21 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today raised its ratings on all five
"TN" classes of commercial mortgage pass-through certificates from Morgan
Stanley Capital I Inc.'s series 2003-IQ4, a U.S. commercial mortgage-backed
securities (CMBS) transaction (see list).	
	
The upgrades follow our revaluation of the office building securing the 	
fixed-rate subordinate B note that provides 100% of the cash flow for the 	
class "TN" raked certificates in the transaction, and a review of the loan 	
structure and available liquidity. The upgrades also considered the 	
deleveraging of the whole-loan balance and overall improved property 	
performance. Our adjusted valuation on the office property, using an 8.25% 	
capitalization rate, yielded a stressed loan-to-value ratio of 44.2% on the 	
whole-loan balance.	
	
The $55.0 million B note was originally in the Morgan Stanley Dean Witter 	
Capital I Inc.'s series 2002-1290 transaction and these commercial mortgage 	
pass-through certificates were subsequently exchanged for the class "TN" raked 	
certificates in this transaction.	
	
We based our analysis, in part, on a review of the borrower's operating 	
statements for the year ended Dec. 31, 2011, the year ended Dec. 31, 2010, the 	
borrower's 2012 budgets, and the borrower's Feb. 1, 2012, rent roll. The 	
borrower's 2012 budgets indicate an overall projected 29.1% increase in gross 	
potential rent over 2011, primarily due to rent escalations for the largest 	
tenant, AXA Equitable Life Insurance, which occupies 21.4% of the net rentable 	
area, to $33.9 million in 2012 from $13.0 million in 2011. Our analysis 	
considered the increase in base rent following the expiration of rent 	
abatement periods for several tenants, including the largest tenant. The 	
master servicer, Wells Fargo Bank N.A. (Wells Fargo), reported a debt service 	
coverage of 1.95x for year-end 2011. Occupancy was 94.3%, according to the 	
Feb. 1, 2012, rent roll. 	
	
As of the May 15, 2012, trustee remittance report, the collateral for the 	
class "TN" raked certificates in the transaction consists of the $55.0 	
million, 6.59% fixed-rate subordinate B note that is part of the 1290 Avenue 	
of the Americas fixed-rate mortgage whole loan totaling $409.0 million. The 	
mortgage whole loan is secured by a 1.98 million-sq.-ft., 43-story class A 	
office building in midtown Manhattan. The $354.0 million 6.85% fixed-rate 	
senior A note is divided into five pari passu pieces: one $64.4 million note 	
was included in Morgan Stanley Dean Witter Capital I Trust 2003-TOP9, one 	
$64.4 million note was included in Bear Stearns Commercial Mortgage Securities 	
Trust 2003-TOP10 and one $73.5 million note was included in Prudential 	
Commercial Mortgage Trust 2003-PWR1. The remaining two notes totaling $151.7 	
million were included in Morgan Stanley Dean Witter Capital I Trust 2003-HQ2. 	
The A note amortized based on a $2.7 million monthly principal and interest 	
payment from August 2007 through January 2012, while the B note is 	
interest-only. The loan matures on Jan. 7, 2013. According to the transaction 	
documents, the rights of the B note to receive payments of interest, principal 	
and other amounts are subordinate to the rights of the A note. 	
	
STANDARD & POOR'S 17G-7 DISCLOSURE REPORT	
	
SEC Rule 17g-7 requires an NRSRO, for any report accompanying a credit rating 	
relating to an asset-backed security as defined in the Rule, to include a 	
description of the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms 	
available to investors and a description of how they differ from the 	
representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms in issuances of similar 	
securities. The Rule applies to in-scope securities initially rated (including 	
preliminary ratings) on or after Sept. 26, 2011.	
	
If applicable, the Standard & Poor's 17g-7 Disclosure Reports included in this 	
credit rating report are available at 	
 	
 	
RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH	
 	
     -- Methodology And Assumptions For Rating U.S. And Canadian Stand-Alone 	
And Large Loan CMBS Transactions, published March 8, 2012.	
     -- Global Structured Finance Scenario And Sensitivity Analysis: The 	
Effects Of The Top Five Macroeconomic Factors, published Nov. 4, 2011. 	
     -- Methodology And Assumptions For Analyzing The Major Property Types In 	
U.S. CMBS Transactions, published June 14, 2010. 	
     -- Methodology And Assumptions: Capitalization Rates For Major Property 	
Types In U.S. CMBS Transactions, published June 14, 2010.	
     -- U.S. CMBS Legal And Structured Finance Criteria: Property-Specific And 	
Large Loan Transactions, published May 1, 2003.	
 	
 	
RATINGS RAISED	
   	
Morgan Stanley Capital I Inc.	
Commercial mortgage pass-through certificates series 2003-IQ4	
               Rating	
Class     To             From	
TN-A      AAA (sf)       A+ (sf)	
TN-B      AAA (sf)       A (sf)	
TN-C      AA+ (sf)       A- (sf)	
TN-D      A+ (sf)        BBB+ (sf)	
TN-E      BBB+ (sf)      BBB- (sf)

